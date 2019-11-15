Victoria Beckham's latest outfit has a special nod to her wedding day Can you spot it?

Victoria Beckham has taken to the streets of Paris looking a million pounds. Dressed in her new Spring Summer 2020 designs, the former Spice Girl wowed as she dodged the wind and rain in her incredible ensemble. But there was one part of her outfit that gave us a déjà vu feeling and that was the shoes… her stunning purple suede heels which are the exact shade of vibrant purple as her evening wedding dress when she married David Beckham in July 1994. Remember the photo of the newlyweds cutting their cake in their matching getup? Well, her shoes are the EXACT same colour.

On their special day, the former England captain wore a vibrant purple suit with a floral corsage on the shoulder, while Victoria donned a fitted gown with floral detailing across the shoulder and a dramatic thigh high split. Very 90s.

"Victoria's was nice," David previously said during his Desert Island Discs recording. "I looked like one of the guys out of Dumb and Dumber when they went to that party. I even had a top hat. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?"

The 45-year-old teamed her fabulous purple suede shoes with a tweed skirt suit, a pussybow blouse, and shades. She accessorised further with a purple Hermes bag and a brown corsage sitting to the side - how very Carrie Bradshaw.

Her beauty look consisted of a tweed smoky eye from her makeup collection, a nude lip and her Bordeaux liner. She also had makeup applied to her legs to ensure her pins looked photo-ready. Victoria Beckham: Always pristine and perfect.

