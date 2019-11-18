11 of the best personalised gift ideas for Christmas. Go on, make their day! In partnership with Tangle Teezer

Christmas is on the horizon, and if you’re already dreaming of a festive canape, humming along to Mariah Carey (you know the song), and researching tree decoration colour schemes, then you’re probably considering your gift list and what to buy for who. Monogrammed and personalised presents are always a hit with your nearest and dearest – show them you care with a gift marked with their initials, a special message or important date. Something as useful as a hairbrush can get the personal touch with a photo of your own.

A personalised gift is proof that the person knows you, they know your favourite people, your star sign – they even know your middle name; it’s being thoughtful in a stylish way.

So, it’s time to get personal with these seriously sentimental gifts that are perfect for everyone on your list…

Compact Styler, £20, personalisation exclusive to tangleteezer.com

Tangle-free tresses are a welcome Christmas gift! And with Tangle Teezer’s clever patented two-tiered teeth technology that’s exactly what you’ll get, with added extra shine. Personalise your Compact Styler detangling hairbrush with a photo and it’ll arrive packaged in a sleek, stylish little black box making it the perfect gift. Whether it’s for a friend, mother or child, any recipient would love this travel-friendly ally to detangle and refresh their hairstyle on the go – plus with a protective cover it’ll remain in perfect condition in a handbag or suitcase.

HELLO! Online Head of Lifestyle Leanne Bayley says: “I love the idea of a personalised hairbrush as a Christmas gift. I could gift one to my mum with her initials on, or put a sweet photo of my sister's dog on one for her, she'd love that. This makes a great Christmas stocking filler.”

Order before 18 December and get it in time for Christmas PLUS use PERSONAL20 for a 20 percent discount on the personalisation service, exclusive to tangleteezer.com.

Monogrammed sheepskin slippers, £150, Rae Feather

You can't beat a pair of personalised slippers around the festive season. These will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Star initial mug, £9, Oliver Bonas

This would be the perfect gift for your work’s Secret Santa - especially if that person loves their morning cup of tea.

Diamond letters necklace, £410, Roxanne First

HELLO!'s Commercial Content Editor Steph thinks all the stylish influencers will be writing to Santa for this necklace.

Monogrammed leather trinket box, £69, Monica Vinader

For any jewellery fans out there, this is for you. The perfect gift for someone who likes to travel and loves her jewellery.

Personalised Marmite, £11.99, Prezzybox

HELLO!'s Social Media Editor Anna Johnstone says: "As someone who reaches for Marmite every day, my name on the jar would be a reminder of how fabulous my friend is."

Know someone who's territorial over their sweet treats? They'll love this.

Imagine this hanging on your fireplace this Christmas! How very festive.

La Mer, prices vary, cremedelamer.co.uk

Exciting. This year you can personalise La Mer with engraving (on selected products!) at checkout and it's complimentary. If you'd like a box featuring calligraphy, this will be an in-store service on the weekends leading up to Christmas in various department stores.

Jo Malone gifts, prices vary, Jo Malone London

If you're looking to gift a friend or a loved one something from Jo Malone London, be sure to add a magical personal finishing touch. Dressed and ready to go under the tree.

Personalised UGG Classic boots, prices from £140, UGG

UGG is offering complimentary monogramming at live events in selected UK stores up until Christmas. Available in signature UGG stores at selected times throughout November and December.

