Victoria Beckham’s 2019 gift guide includes jewellery and slogan t-shirts

If you’ve been busy compiling your Christmas wish list, Victoria Beckham would like to add a few suggestions - and they’re definitely some we can get on board with! The designer releases her own gift guide each year, and for 2019 she’s suggesting necklaces, bags and t-shirts that are bound to become everyone’s favourite presents on Christmas Day.

VB describes her list as “A curated selection of our most covetable pieces across our categories,” and it’s certainly full of stunning buys from the designer’s line. Here’s our pick of the most covetable - bookmark this page and sneakily send it to your loved ones and you might wake up to a luxury treat on December 25th…

Eva cross-body bag, £720, Victoria Beckham

This cross-body bag is a forever purchase that fits in all your daily essentials. It comes in both maroon and cream leather and has stunning gold detailing. We’d like both, ideally!

Japanese Casse Tete necklace, £185, Victoria Beckham

A necklace is a gift that will never fail, and the longer chain on this style means she’ll be able to layer it with her existing ones for a twist on an everyday look. We love this circle style, but there are other designs to check out too.

Large bevelled square sunglasses, £285, Victoria Beckham

A great pair of sunglasses will be used all year round, and the tortoiseshell design is truly classic. The designer also recommends a selection of aviators, for those who favour a cool look.

T-shirt, £95, Victoria Beckham

VB’s t-shirts are entirely representative of her famed dry wit - recently she released one with the words 'The Airport is my Runway' across the front, as a play on her regularly-pictured airport looks. We’re sold on this ‘I can’t concentrate in flats’ version, and the ‘Style icon’ one comes a close second.

