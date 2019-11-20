Victoria Beckham channels Carrie Bradshaw and we're obsessed The fashionista take on the US with the best accessories…

The jet-setter that is Victoria Beckham is currently in LA and we are loving her transatlantic wardrobe. The former Spice Girl appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show wearing a dazzling getup from her own, upcoming collection. In the same outfit that stole the show at London Fashion Week, VB donned a cream blouse that had calligraphy detail emblazoned across it, and a matching midi skirt. Pulling the whole look together, Victoria, 45, added a corsage in the same print, high heel purple shoes and a very wish clutch bag in the same mauve tone. Gorgeous! The whole look had a retro kinda vibe that really reminded us of Carrie Bradshaw. All she needs now is a latte (or a Cosmopolitan.)

Check out VB rocking a new look from her SS20 Collection

It appears that the mother-of-four is a big fan of this print right now. Last week, she sashayed down the street in Paris in the same shirt, but this time she finished with a brown corsage, and the same stunning purple suede heels, plus a matching purple Hermes bag and shades.

Victoria looked perfect in Paris

This week proves an exciting one for the fashion mogul - she is launching the third drop of her new brand - Victoria Beckham Beauty. It's what we have all been waiting for - skincare! The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser costs £92 and is inspired by Victoria’s iconic glowing skin and what's more, it was made with skincare specialist Professor Augustinus Bader. It's lightweight and activates the skin’s own regenerative process.

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £92, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Infused with powerful actives, the priming moisturiser is clinically proven to plump and tone skin, leaving it more radiant, replenished, firmed and lifted.

According to the website: "The look of pores and imperfections are immediately reduced, leaving your skin smooth, softened and flawlessly prepared for whatever comes next." This is SO going on our Christmas list...

