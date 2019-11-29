Selfridges just dropped its Black Friday sales and wow Some serious designer bargains to be had!

For those who want to shop for designer and high-end products in the Black Friday sales, Selfridges has got you covered. The department store is offering an incredible 20 per cent off most items in store and online - and yes, those discounts include designer brands, jewellery, handbags and makeup.

So whether you’re shopping big this year and splashing out on your loved-ones, or treating yourself in the midst of shopping chaos, here’s what we recommend adding to basket.

Ugg slippers

If you’ve never enjoyed the ultimate comfort of Ugg slippers, we highly recommend giving your busy feet the treat they deserve this winter. Made from the softest shearling, they’re about as cosy as it gets. They also make an ideal gift, if you’re feeling generous.

Ugg suede slippers, was £90, now £72, Selfridges

Mulberry bag

Now is the time to invest in a designer buy; you won’t find current-season buys cheaper. The discount on this classic Mulberry bag is impressive, and the classic British heritage brand has the support of the likes of Kate Middleton.

Mulberry Lily leather shoulder bag, was £995, now £796, Selfridges

Rixo dress

British brand Rixo is a favourite of the likes of Tess Daly, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect Christmas dress than this sequinned number. It’s flattering, fun and going straight into our bag.

Self-Portrait leaf-print sequin dress, was £380, now £304, Selfridges

Pyjamas

If you can’t treat yourself to a special pair of pyjamas at Christmas time, when can you? This printed set is made from 100 per cent cotton and will make you feel like a queen in your own home.

Desmond and Dempsey cotton pyjama set, was £150, now £120, Selfridges

Socks

Cold toes are one of the worst things about winter, but you can tackle the chill with a pair of ultra-soft cashmere socks. They also make the perfect festive gift for the person that is notoriously impossible to buy for.

Johnstons ribbed cashmere socks, was £40, now £32, Selfridges

Headband

Remember the velvet padded headband that Kate Middleton wore for baby Archie’s christening? We think this one look extremely similar, and the brown colour is so wearable.

Reliquia Auroroa velvet padded headband, was £59, now £47.20, Selfridges

Gucci watch

Now’s the time to invest in a classic watch. This Gucci design is everything we look for in our wristwear: sleek, sophisticated and feminine. Put it this way, we’d love to wake up to this under the Christmas tree!

Gucci stainless steel watch, was £560, now £504, Selfridges

Diptyque candle

Diptyque candles are the ultimate indulgence, and it’s rare to find a generous 20% discount on them. We’ll be stocking up on lots of different fragrances, but this festive one, which smells like pine, cedar, basil and sage, is top of our list.

Diptyque Pin Protecteur scented candle, was £53, now £42.40, Selfridges

Le Creuset dish

We don’t know anyone who doesn’t covet one of these brilliant casserole dishes from Le Crueset. Use it for everything from curries to stews and more - basically, a great excuse to stay home and enjoy all the comfort food this Christmas!

Le Crueset signature cast iron casserole dish, was £210, now £168, Selfridges

Byredo perfume

This perfume caused waves when it launched earlier this year, and quickly became one of the most popular scents around. It smells like mandarin, neroli and lemon, and will have you craving your next sunshine break.

Byredo Sundazed perfume, was £110, now £99, Selfridges

Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar

Now’s your last chance to get your hands on a beauty advent calendar and quite frankly we’re impressed that this Charlotte Tilbury one is in stock, let alone reduced. Make someone’s year and pick this up now.

Charlotte Tilbury magic moon advent calendar, was £150, now £135, Selfridges

