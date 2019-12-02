Millie Mackintosh takes style tips from Kate Middleton in a rented Emilia Wickstead gown

There is no better place to show off your style than at the British Fashion Awards, and that's exactly what Millie Mackintosh did on Monday night. Held at The Royal Albert Hall, the star-studded event recognises individuals and businesses whose creativity and innovation has helped shape fashion, with awards including The Trailblazer Award and the new Designers’ Designer Award.

As she arrived on the red carpet, the former Made in Chelsea star showed off her blossoming baby bump in a stunning pale green Emilia Wickstead gown, which featured a ruched neckline and long sleeves. The label is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been spotted wearing several of her gowns over the years, including the midi floral printed dress she rocked for the opening of a new garden for children at RHS Garden Wisley, and the belted royal blue dress she wore to the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET).

Emilia Wickstead dress, £118 to rent on MY WARDROBE HQ

Unlike Kate, Millie did not invest in one of the designer's pieces but instead chose to rent the outfit from MY WARDROBE HQ. While the website stated it would have cost £1,015 to buy, the 30-year-old opted to rent it for around £118. She was not the only celebrity to promote sustainable fashion at the event, with Sophia and James Blunt also renting their Needle and Thread outfits from the marketplace.

Millie was the epitome of elegance, pairing the dress with black and silver heels and adding a touch of glam with her hair in a sleek straight style. Beauty wise, she opted for a natural look with black mascara, a dusting of pink blusher and dewy skin - they call it the pregnancy glow for a reason!

She married her fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor in July 2018, and told HELLO! magazine she was expected their first baby in November 2019. The pair will welcome a baby girl in early May next year, and Millie expressed her excitement for the new arrival. "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," she said. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."