Fashion, beauty and Instagrammable hotspots to put on your radar this January Plus, the TV shows, movies and podcasts you NEED in your life...

Let us help you with finding out all the best things to do in January. Whether you're looking to book the hottest restaurant in London, download the coolest new podcast or shop for the ultimate fitness gear, we've got the perfect checklist for you. Ready to take some notes?

The fashion collaboration to discover in January

In celebration of Chinese New Year, Gucci released a new Mickey Mouse-themed collection. The collab marks the year of the rat, beginning 25 January and celebrates Disney's most famous cartoon rodent. The ready-to-wear and accessories collection features a mix of new designs and Gucci classics, all adorned with that iconic cartoon mouse, spanning everything from jumpers, shoes and bags to small leather goods, baseball caps and scarves. Shop the collection.

The ad campaign to swoon over in January

Well, it has to be Rihanna! The superstar dropped her newest ad campaign for Fenty Beauty mascara, and she looks stunning in the photo. The black and white shot showed off her incredible lashes, created by the new Full Frontal Mascara - which has a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side! It launches 16 January‬ at ‪fentybeauty.com‬.

The sample sale to get your credit card out for in January

If you're newly engaged and you're excited about wedding dress shopping, you might be excited to learn that Suzanne Neville has a sample sale happening on 26 January 2020. Shop for bridal gowns at discounted prices. Available sizes are from 10 to 12.

Check it out between 11am - 3pm at 29 Beauchamp Place, London, SW3 1NJ.

The TV show to binge watch in January

Duh! Love Island - roll on Sunday 12 January! We're looking forward to seeing Laura Whitmore head up the show and, of course, excited to see which couples will find love.

Love Island hits screens on Sunday 11 January at 9pm.

The movie to watch at the cinema in January

Everyone is talking about 1917 - a film which sees two young British soldiers during the First World War given an impossible mission - to deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. It has received nine BAFTA nominations.

The gym kit we'll be wearing in January

As well as loving Sweaty Betty's activewear, and Marks & Spencer's activewear, we also can't stop browsing ASOS's inclusive A-Z encyclopaedia of fitness gear. From ASOS 4505 to Puma, Adidas, or Reebok, ASOS has got you covered.

The new beauty product to get excited about in January

NARS launches the Tinted Glow Booster - a limited-edition customisable complexion enhancer that smooths skin’s appearance by visibly blurring imperfections and enhancing its natural overall glow. The lightweight and layerable liquid can be worn alone, under foundation, or as natural illumination on the highpoints of the face. Hydration is immediate and long-term with NARS’ exclusive Jojoba Complex Hydraglow Complex, a dynamic combination of Jojoba Elixir and Jojoba Gel. It's available in four shades and will be available nationwide from 9 January. It costs £28. Shop on cultbeauty now.

In January, we're getting involved with…

Raising money for the Australian fires. The world has watched with horror as bushfires have torn across Australia, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Many people have made financial donations to help with the response to the crisis. One fundraiser for fire services in New South Wales (NSW), launched by Australian comedian Celeste Barber, raised more than A$20m (£10.6m) in just 48 hours. Donate via the Facebook page.

The beauty hotspot to know about for January

Head to Linnaean! With a medi-spa and salon all under one roof and services delivered by a dedicated team of handpicked experts, it has everything you need to prep your hair, skin and nails before a special occasion. The new concept store in the heart of Embassy Gardens offers a calming atmosphere and treatments will have you feeling ready for action.

WHERE: Embassy Gardens, 2 New Union Square, Nine Elms, London SW11 7AX

The nail colour inspo for your January mani

We're taking blue Monday quite literally - with our mani! We love the account @nailsbymh, and we're obsessed with the blue marble nails she created for Adeela Crown. The colour was created by using The GelBottle Inc colours Daisy, Pacific, and Diana.

The Instagrammable restaurant to (attempt to) book a table at in January

Some people want to stay in over January, others want to paint the town red. We're making it our mission to meet with friends as much as possible so we don't get a case of the January blues. STK London’s original Girls Night Out - Lipstick & Champagne - held in collaboration with Laurent-Perrier Champagne, is one of the most popular dates on the restaurant’s busy calendar. After all, where else can you enjoy a three-course feast and a glass of bubbly in ultra-glamorous surroundings for just £30 per head?

WHERE: 336-337 Strand, London WC2R 1HA

The game changer app to download in January

It's not new but LIKEtoKNOW.it app is the perfect app to download if you're looking to be inspired for a new year wardrobe. You’ll get access to shop millions of products styled by, on, and for real people. The best thing? Everything in the app is 100 per cent shoppable, so you can instantly shop whatever catches your eye.

The podcast we're pressing play on in January

What did we ever do before podcasts? We're always on the hunt for a new one to entertain us, and we're excited for the launch of Sophie Milner and her BFF Gemma Talbot to launch Private Message podcast. The style mavens will - in their words - tackle a big(ish) issue every week. "Expect sex chat. Gossip. DMCs. And all the real stuff in between." Follow the Instagram account @privatemessagepodcast to get alerts about new episodes.

The fragrance to spritz to improve your mood in January

Jo Malone London has launched a new cologne, and it'll spark more joy than booking a January holiday. Well, that might be a lie. The newest scent is Vetiver & Golden Vanilla, a combination of Madagascar’s two prized ingredients. The stunning scent opens with a dash of cardamom and the freshness of grapefruit tea, followed by the earthy depths of native vetiver. And then in comes the warming scent of Vanilla Bourbon. New year, new scent.

Available now. 100ml Cologne, £122, and 50ml Cologne, £78.

The crazy thing we'll do this month

Get a piercing! Jewellery brand Tada & Toy has announced that it has partnered with Ruuby, London's first beauty concierge. The partnership will launch a London-based on-demand piercing service. Starting at £120, the 30-minute service includes a stud from Tada & Toy. The partnership also offers group bookings for parties, birthdays and nights in.

Where we'll be eating in January

While everyone else is at home batch cooking stews, we'll be out at Zizzi's trying all the new-season dishes. Look forward to sausage, pancetta and mozzarella arancini (mini, so you have an excuse not to share!), vegan tortelloni stuffed with pumpkin and sage, and a rich venison and wild boar calzone. To sate your sweet tooth, look no further than the chocolate pudding with a molten hazelnut fudge centre topped with a cocoa sparkle. Yum. And if that's not reason enough to visit, the restaurant has partnered with the Mental Health Foundation, and diners can now choose to donate the value of a 25 per cent discount on their food bill to the charity.

