Need a Valentine's Day present? Strathberry has just the bag We are heart-eyed over this arm candy…

We are obsessed with Strathberry handbags and now we've heard they've brought out something very special for Valentine's Day, we are even more excited! The Stylist Mini has just been reinvented for the big day, in a lovely pastel pink with a romantic multicolour heart print. Strathberry’s signature gold bar that features on all their bags has been cleverly transformed into a cupid's arrow and is embellished with 'LOVE' pop-up letters. How cute? It costs £325 and you can pick it up here, as well as the boutiques in London, Edinburgh and Shanghai.

The Stylist Mini, £325, Strathberry

Unless you've been living on Mars for two years, you may not know that Strathberry is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to bag brand. Back in 2017, Prince Harry's (then) fiancée Meghan headed to the couple's first joint royal engagement in Nottingham and everyone loved the bride-to-be's outfit, especially her gorgeous handbag.

Meghan carrying the Nano tote in Ireland

The plush tote, priced at £545, comes in a variety of shades but Meghan opted for a rich burgundy, which sold out in an incredible 11 minutes after the photos surfaced.

Meghan has carried the brand many times before - it's her go-to

Two months later - whilst on a royal visit to Edinburgh - the US-born star wore the East/West bag from Strathberry in a bottle green shade, which featured a bold chain strap, which Meghan wore over the top of her coat, as opposed to it swinging from her shoulder or carried like a clutch. After Meghan married Harry, she carried the same tote she rocked in 2017, but in tan on a visit to Ireland. The stunning bag looked fabulous paired with her gorgeous green outfit.

Leeanne Hundleby - the owner of Strathberry, told HELLO! of the surprise when the former Suits star first carried their bag. "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag." Leeanne added her team were "thrilled and honoured" and explained that the phone has "never stopped ringing" since.

