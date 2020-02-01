Fashion, beauty and Instagrammable hotspots to put on your radar this February Plus, the TV shows, movies and podcasts you NEED in your life...

Let us help you with finding out all the best things to do in February. Whether you're looking to book the hottest restaurant in London now that Dry January is over, watch the coolest new Netflix show or shop for the perfect Valentine's Day outfit, we've got the perfect checklist for you. Ready to take some notes?

The fashion collaboration to discover in February

Primark has collaborated with heritage sports brand Lotto! The very cool 24-piece range gives off a retro vibe with fun neon shades of pink and green adding a pop of colour to your off-duty looks. As ever, the price point is as affordable as ever, ranging from £7 - £18.

The ad campaign to swoon over in February

It's got to be Bella Hadid for Missoni - look at how amazing she looks. The SS20 ad campaign, shot in Sardinia by photography duo Mert & Marcus, sees the top model appear as though she has emerged from the depths of a fantastical aqueous realm to a place where time stands still. Sensational!

The sample sale to get your credit card out for in February

Melissa Odabash, the swimwear designer ALL the celebrities love, is hosting a sample sale on 12 February until 13 February. The address is 12 Regent Street, SW1Y 4PE. Take up to 90 percent discount on kids' apparel, swimwear, and accessories at the Archive Sale.

Timings: 12 February 2020 from 12pm to 8pm, and 13 February 2020 from 9am to 7pm.

The TV show to binge-watch in February

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series new to Netflix featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France and designer and global style icon Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses. These talented contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The movie to watch at the cinema in February

You have to go and watch Plus One at the cinema… I haven't stopped raving about it since I watched a special preview screening before Christmas. The film stars Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid (that's Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's son, FYI) and it centres around wedding season. Alice (Maya Erskine) and Ben (Jack Quaid), are both single and it seems like everyone is tying the knot, except them. Feeling alone in their singleness, Alice and Ben agree to team up, going as each other's dates, and embarking on an odyssey of ten weddings, where they'll make new friends, meet each other's odd families, confront their hangups with love and relationships, and ultimately push their friendship into uncharted territory. You kind of know what's going to happen, but you'll love every minute of it. Plus One is in cinemas 7 February.

Watch the movie trailer for Plus One

The celebrity-approved treatment to try in February

Try one of Kim Kardashian's favourite golden facials at Mallucci London, one of the first clinics in the UK to introduce AQUAGOLD Fine Touch from the US. A favourite on the red carpet, AQUAGOLD Fine Touch is a high-performance treatment that's designed to brighten, plump and improve the tone of your skin. With a patented system of superfine, 24-carat gold microneedles - each one thinner than a human hair - the treatment delivers a combination of microdoses of Botox, Hyaluronic acid, vitamins and bio-active compounds deep into the skin. Thanks to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that 24-carat gold holds within, the treatment gives radiant results without any pain, swelling or bruising. Your complexion will be refreshed, leaving you with a glow for up to four weeks, making it a perfect part of your monthly skincare routine. Pricing: £800 per treatment or £2100 for a course of three.

The Valentine's Day outfit we'll be wearing in February

Pink? Feathers? Need we say more? We're taking the lead from Laura-Ann (aka @all.thats.pretty on Instagram) and donning a pink Sleeper pyjama suit. Now, do we opt for feathers or ruffles?

The new scent to get excited about in February

Tom Ford's Rose Prick. Yes, you read that name right. In time for Valentine's Day, Tom Ford has launched a millennial pink bottle (gorge!), and the scent features Bulgarian Rose, one of the rarest varieties of rose in the world, with over a million blossoms required to make one kilogram of rose oil. Divine.

The beauty hotspot to know about for February

Caudalie's newest boutique in Notting Hill and you must try the Vine[Activ] facial. Priced at £79 for 50 minutes, it's the perfect solution for those wishing to protect their skin the pollution and early wrinkles. The massage uses jade stones and combines the purifying properties of pink clay, coffee and grape marc mask with Caudalie's powerful Vine[Activ]. The best 50 minutes of your life. The address: 52 Ledbury Road, W11 2AJ.

The nail colour inspo for your February mani

Well, it has to be a Valentine's Day manicure, don't you think?! TOWNHOUSE, the central London nail studio, has launched its 2020 Limited Edition Valentine’s collection which celebrates love, romance and elegance. Book your appointment from 1 February 2020.

The Instagrammable restaurant to (attempt to) book a table at in February

According to Open Table, CORE by Clare Smyth is crowned the best restaurant by diners, holding its top spot for the second year. The chef's smart Notting Hill brassiere is an A-list favourite, serving the likes of Isle of Mull scallop tartare, roasted monkfish and duck and red grapes. Clare, 41, catered for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018, creating the menu for the Duke and Duchess's evening reception, and her restaurant Core by Clare Smyth boasts an impressive two Michelin stars – making her one of the world's best chefs.

How we'll chill out in February

We'll be heading to Lush on London's Oxford Street for the launch of the new Renaissance spa treatment, five new fragrances and the opening of Perfume Libraries. Renaissance (£75 for 40mins) aims to provide customers with complete escape, transporting them to a different place, time and reality with guided meditation through the power of perfume and touch. The new treatment follows the opening of the Lush Perfume Library in Florence - the birthplace of modern perfumery during the Renaissance which has greatly inspired both. Very interesting indeed! Renaissance launches on 14 February 2020.

The Instagram star we're a little obsessed with

Monikh Dale. She has the dream wardrobe, the dream home, the dream job and, well, the dream life to be honest. Follow her on Instagram @monikh.

The podcast we're pressing play on in February

The Happy Vagina which is hosted by Mika, an award-winning filmmaker and actress and founder of the Lady Garden Foundation. The Happy Vagina opens up a crucial dialogue about fundamental female issues, lack of education around women’s experiences and gynaecological health. The goal is to empower listeners with information and accounts of heartfelt female experiences. Expect guests on the show such as Bryony Gordon, June Sarpong, Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood and Tanya Reynolds. FGM campaigner Hibo Wardere will also star.

The crazy thing we'll do in February

Book something we're excited for. Whether it's a holiday to Vegas or a trip to Paris, it's always good to get something in the diary. This year, we're seriously tempted by Heraclea's Happiness & Health retreat in Hvar, Croatia. The dates: April 18th – April 24th 2020. Heraclea isn't a relentless fitness boot camp where you'll be counting every calorie you eat, there's resident personal trainer James Ingham who will push you to your limits. If that's not enough, there's access to a local 5* spa hotel to get treatments or relax as you wish.

The romantic thing we'll do for Valentine's Day

Say 'yes' to a stunning ring. Ok, if you're dating someone, a lavish proposal might happen this Valentine's Day. If you're not, you might want to buy your own ring - and we've found just the one! A true timeless beauty, the simple design of this Carat* 'Evelyn' solitaire ring puts your emerald cut diamond well and truly centre stage. Beautifully crafted in shining silver (although it comes in yellow gold and rose gold as well). Priced at a very reasonable £690.