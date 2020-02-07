Victoria Beckham’s Valentine’s Day collection includes a t-shirt we need in our lives Plus the most stunning red heels...

Victoria Beckham’s Christmas collection was full of gems we were desperate to get our hands on, and her Valentine’s Day picks are no different. The designer has curated a selection of love-themed buys for the 14th February, and we think they’d make the perfect gift - whether that’s from your Valentine, or from yourself!

The designer’s list of must-haves for the romantic day includes lots of red, and some heart-themed buys that manage to toe the line between being chic and fun. Whether you have a small amount to spend or feel like splashing out, this is what we recommend:

I Love Weekends T-shirt, £110, Victoria Beckham

How fun is this t-shirt?! VB knows that a great printed tee can be a great versatile buy, and we love the funky slogan on this one. At £110, it’s one of the more affordable buys from the collection.

Heart jumper, £275, Victoria Beckham

While this jumper is clearly made for Valentine’s Day, you could also wear it year-round with a pair of jeans and boots. It’s made from 100% merino wool, so will keep you cosy on a cold February day.

Bella satin pumps, £520, Victoria Beckham

These are the exact type of shoes we dream about! The gorgeous satin pointed courts have bow detailing on the back, and are a real stand-out buy. Can you think of a more gorgeous present to open this V-Day?!

Envelope necklace, £285, Victoria Beckham

Jewellery still makes for a great present, but we’re very into cool buys - such as this - over more traditional purchases. This envelope design is quirky, and we love the subtle ‘VB’ detailing.

Card holder, £190, Victoria Beckham

A card holder makes a great gift, because it’s always useful. This simple, cherry red design will stand out inside your bag, making it much easier to find - and hopefully, more difficult to lose! In 100% leather, it’s made to laugh.

