The Net-a-Porter sale has Meghan Markle’s favourite Victoria Beckham dress at 60% off Plus loads more designer bargains

The Net-a-Porter sale is one of the most eagerly-awaited of the year; not only does it have hundreds of designer bargains, they’re often reduced by up to 80 per cent - meaning it’s the best time to grab that designer bag, coat or dress without bankrupting yourself. As we speak, the styles in the Net-a-Porter sale are being reduced further - and we’ve got our eyes on a Victoria Beckham dress in a pattern loved by the likes of Meghan Markle.

Ready to shop? Here’s our pick of the must-haves from the Net-a-Porter sale…

Meghan Markle made Victoria Beckham’s chain-print legendary when she wore a version of this dress on Commonwealth Day back when she was pregnant with baby Archie. To find it reduced by 60 per cent is nothing short of a miracle - shop quickly!

Panelled crepe midi dress, was £1,290, now £516, Victoria Beckham @ Net-a-Porter

Ganni’s dresses are some of the most coveted around, and this pink animal-print wrap style is now less than £100. We’d style it over a polo neck now, and with sandals come summer.

Zebra-print crepe wrap dress, was £220, now £88, Ganni @ Net-a-Porter

We’d never miss an opportunity to get our hands on some reduced Burberry, and this scarf-cape hybrid is one of the coolest buys from the brand. Style over jackets now, or t-shirts in spring.

Wool and cashmere-blend cape, was £1,290, now £645, Burberry @ Net-a-Porter

This Chloe blouse looks like something Kate Middleton would buy, and at 70 per cent off we’re sold. It’s a style that won’t date, and who doesn’t feel gorgeous in silk?

Pussybow floral-print silk blouse, was £1,295, now £338.50, Chloe @ Net-a-Porter

And while we’re on the subject of Chloe, we can’t quite believe this bag is still in stock. The green colour is a gorgeous change from black and brown, and it’s roomy enough to be your new everyday bag.

Mini color-block lizard-effect leather shoulder bag, was £1,160, now £812, Chloe @ Net-a-Porter

Technically, this linen midi dress is sleepwear, but we’ll definitely be wearing it with sandals and a blazer once it warms up a little. The khaki colour is a fashion favourite, and the sleeve detailing makes it bang on-trend for this season.

Belted linen midi dress, was £231, now £115.50, Sleeper @ Net-a-Porter

A hoodie is, of course, one of the most comfortable buys in your wardrobe - but it’s also a fashion must-have this season. We’ll be styling this with jeans, a black blazer and comfy trainers.

Wool sweater, was £395, now £197.50, Joseph @ Net-a-Porter

This gorgeous tortoiseshell bag caught our eye immediately, and how could we say no, at that price? Cult Gaia makes some of the quirkiest, coolest bags around, but we think this style is a versatile one you’ll be able to wear on multiple occasions.

Tortoiseshell acrylic and leather shoulder bag, was £265, now £79.50, Cult Gaia @ Net-a-Porter

Ok, so coat weather might be coming to a close, but how could you resist this oversized style from cool-girl brand Stand? It’ll be just as fashionable next year, so it’s well worth the purchase now.

Oversized belted faux-fur coat, was £299, now £147.50, Stand @ Net-a-Porter

Minimal sandals are a key look for the upcoming season, so snap up these sale buys while you still can - we guarantee they won’t be around for long!

Faux leather mules, was £395, now £197.50, Stella McCartney @ Net-a-Porter

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.