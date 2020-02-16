Victoria Beckham showcased her new VB AW20 collection at London Fashion Week on Sunday, which included bright knits and statement print dresses. Aside from the stunning items on the catwalk, the fashion designer herself wowed the crowd with her choice of outfit. Keeping it simple to ensure all eyes remained on her new collection, Victoria rocked dark wide-leg trousers and a white blouse. How chic!

With such a vast array of beautiful items of clothing, it comes as no surprise that the former Spice Girl often dons items from her own label. We can't blame her, if we had them at our disposal we'd wear them everyday too! Following Sunday's show, she stepped out on the catwalk wearing a white blouse with a tiered back and black high-waisted trousers that are very similar to the wide-leg trousers from her Victoria, Victoria Beckham label that are currently in the sale for £275 on The Outnet. Finishing off her look in true VB style, she wore sky-scraper heels, fashioned her dark hair in a low ponytail with strands framing her face and opted for dark eyes and pink lips.

Wide-leg trousers, were £550 now £275, Victoria, Victoria Beckham @ The Outnet

BUY NOW

Speaking of her new collection, which she called her "gentle rebellion", she wrote on Instagram: "This season I was thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion. I was inspired by different ideas of women - different characters, different moments and different attitudes - but with no restrictions." She continued: "Classic heritage fabrics are rethought, shapes and combinations are remixed with a new spontaneity and playfulness."

PHOTOS: The Queen, Kate Middleton & more royals gracing the FROW at fashion shows

As usual, Victoria's family were in the crowd to support her, ensuring they had a fantastic view of the new clothes. Sitting in the FROW alongside Vogue's Anne Wintour, her husband David and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper all dressed for the occasion, with former footballer David in a blue suit, the two boys in white trousers and patterned jumpers and Harper in a printed maxi dress. While Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn unfortunately couldn't join his family as he is currently working abroad, David shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the four of them alongside the caption: "Show time @victoriabeckham. My babies looking pretty cool right now."

Fans rushed to compliment the family, with many divided about which parent Harper looked most like. "Harper looks so much like you there," one wrote, while another thought the little girl resembled her mum: "Harper looks just like Victoria."

READ: Bella Hadid swears by THIS £12 sheet mask for London Fashion Week

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.