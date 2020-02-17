Mingus Reedus - the only child of 90s supermodel, Helena Christensen and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus - is officially following in his famous mother’s footsteps after appearing in Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week show on Sunday. Taking to the runway, the 20-year-old - who bears an uncanny resemblance to his fashion icon mother - modelled an oversized black t-shirt, draped parachute trousers and a striking fringed scarf - all from the TommyNow Spring 2020 collection. Appearing at the high-profile event, Mingus - who has previously modelled for Calvin Klein - was clearly in good company as he joined the likes of Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow on the Tommy Hilfiger runway.

RELATED: Jade Goody’s lookalike son Bobby wowed fans at London Fashion Week

The son of two A-lister parents, Mingus’ mother, Helena, 51, is a huge name within the fashion industry - she is known for being one of the original 90s supermodels, an original Victoria’s Secret Angel and the co-founder and original creative director of Nylon magazine. Meanwhile Mingus’ father Norman Reedus, 51, is best known for starring as fan favourite Daryl Dixon on the hit TV series, The Walking Dead. Prior to his acting career, Norman also modelled for the likes of Prada, Levi’s and Lexus.

In celebration of her son’s milestone achievement, Mingus’ mother Helena proudly posted a photo of her mini-me son on Instagram, writing: "Son taking a lil stroll in London @tommyhilfiger @kegrand," followed by a smiling face with sunglasses emoji. Prompting an array of sweet comments from her famous friends, the likes of Isla Fisher, Kate Bosworth and Christy Turlington were among those shocked by the striking resemblance between Helena and Mingus. Alessandra Ambrosio - who also walked in the show - wrote: "Omg, I saw him at the show today and he looks exactly like you and I thought that maybe he could be your son!!! Amazing."

READ: Move over Kaia Gerber! The supermodel look alike kids taking after their model mums

Mingus, who is currently represented by the Unsigned Group modelling agency, originally made his modelling debut in 2017 after walking for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week.

MORE: Harper wears her first ever Victoria Beckham dress designed by her mum