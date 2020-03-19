Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas has coronavirus and has shared the "horrible" symptoms The Instagram star has shared with her followers candid details of COVID-19…

New York influencer Arielle Charnas (known for her blog Something Navy) is known for wearing the latest designer threads, and making us all green with envy over her fabulous life. But this week, the style star has posted a different kind of photograph - one from her bedroom wearing PJs suffering from coronavirus. The mum-of-two revealed to her 1.3million followers at the beginning of the week that she believed she had coronavirus. "It’s been four days since I started feeling incredibly sick," she said. "Each day the symptoms evolve into something else and while I can’t imagine how I’d ever catch coronavirus (from what I know I haven’t been in contact with anyone who has it) I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono."

Arielle Charnas posted this photo on Instagram

She continued: "I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else. It feels like we’re all in a bad dream right now but I’m determined to bring back some normalcy to our lives."

On Wednesday, she gave her concerned followers an update, saying she had been tested positive for COVID-19 and she described the symptoms she experienced, revealing: "Started out with a very dry throat for a few days. Then a sore throat like the kind before I'm getting a cold, also chest heaviness, my fever lasted two days … I then had a terrible headache and sinus pressure. I have zero appetite and no sense of taste or smell."

Arielle and her family

She concluded: "Finally, what I'm dealing with now, which has been the worst, are the HORRIBLE body aches and skin sensitivity, like debilitating. Keeping me up all night. She explained that extra strength pain killers help but as soon as it wears off the discomfort returns."

The fashion designer signed off her message: "I know that many of you are scared and anxious, but please stay calm, follow the directive of the medical and government communities and please be kind to one another."