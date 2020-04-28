The comfortable underwear women actually rate

If, like us, your underwired bras have become redundant during isolation, you might be considering re-investing in some new underwear - some comfortable underwear. While lockdown means many of us have already switched our usual work outfits for loungewear, there’s really no reason to be wearing bras that dig in, or pants that don’t feel comfortable. If there was ever a time to update your underwear drawer, it’s now; and luckily for us, brands have been working on their products for some time now to ensure we feel comfortable and supported. Don’t believe us? These top-rated products are loved by the shoppers who review them online…

FlexiFit non-wired crop top, £20, M&S

Of course, M&S is the first port of call for most when shopping for new bras. The much-loved brand sells more underwear than any other retailer, so it goes without saying that their bras tick all the boxes. This crop top has Flexifit™ fabric to create a second-skin feel, and comes with removable cups. Shoppers describe it as “very comfortable”, which is good enough for us!

Zero Feel hipster briefs, £12.50, Sloggi @ Figleaves

Sloggi has long been making comfortable pants, but their newer Zero Feel range is arguably their best yet. Made from a seamless design in a fabric so soft you'll hardly know you're wearing it, they’re also invisible under clothes. Reviewers gave them five stars, and loved how they don’t cut in at the thighs or waist.

The Outer Body, £95, Heist

If you’ve tried Heist before, we guarantee you’ll already be obsessed. The brand was originally known for its tights (loved by Meghan Markle, no less), but now has a whole range of underwear. We love their body, which can be worn as outerwear too, and has comfy breathable material. Truly a buy-now, wear-forever purchase.

Sculpting triangle top, £18, Boux Avenue

If you love the look of bralettes but want something comfortable, too, this Boux Avenue offering should tick all of your boxes. Its soft material provides more support than you’d think, and shoppers say it’s lovely and cosy.

No show pants, £12, Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty’s pants are not only comfortable; they’re perfect for exercising in, thanks to the sweat wicking fabric with comfortable cotton lining. Unlike many sports pants, they’re made from a high-stretch fabric - meaning no digging in as you run.

Non-wired bra, £20, John Lewis

This bra looks just like any you already own, but it has no wire in - just lightly moulded cups. One reviewer wrote: “Most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned - bought one in the sale half price, was so impressed I’ve bought 4 more in different colours”. Sold!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.