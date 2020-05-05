Tie-dye soars in popularity thanks to Victoria Beckham & Kendall Jenner - shop our favourite pieces Fashion stylist Emma Lane reveals her top tips for tie-dye

Tie-dye has officially become the latest lockdown trend. From Victoria Beckham to Kendall Jenner, celebrities and consumers around the globe are getting crafty with their wardrobe. Not only is tie-dyeing your clothes fun, but it’s a great way to upcycle old clothes and offers a fun way to be fashionable and sustainable during this uncertain time. Shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it has seen an increase of 4000% MoM in searches for tie-dye shirts as consumers look for inspo to emulate this trend online.

Fashion stylist Emma Lane, who worked with Laura Whitmore on the most recent series of Love Island with super stylist Angie Smith, has turned her love of tie-dye into a side hustle, creating long-sleeved tie-dye tops to elevate your lockdown wardrobe. We spoke to Emma about the current trend and her tie-dyeing tips.

Emma working on orders for The Tie-Dye Factory

Everyone is obsessed with tie-dye right now - why do you think that is?

I think everyone is so obsessed with tie-dye at the moment because of the colours! They are so bright and cheerful that just looking at it makes you happy - it’s also a great activity you can do on your own or with your kids and at the end of it you get something you can wear and be proud of.

@littlefashbird on Instagram wearing The Tie-Dye Factory

How did you get started with selling tie-dye tops?

I've been tie-dying bits for about a year now for myself and friends - I made six tracksuits last summer for my friend's hen do at Glastonbury. I was going a bit crazy in isolation so I made some tops for friends, they pushed me to put them on my Instagram to sell and that was how The Tie Dye Factory was born.

This is a side hustle right? Do you think it could be a future business?

Ha, yes this is definitely a side hustle, I haven't really thought about it ever turning into a business I've just been going with it. I love my full-time styling job but I will never say never.

When Laura Whitmore wore one of your tops - did the orders come flying?

They sure did! Laura is such a great supportive friend.

Laura Whitmore wearing her Tie-Dye Factory top while dancing on a TikTok video

What's been the most popular request?

The most popular is Coral. It's also my favourite, all the colours in one.

Victoria Beckham has been posting pics of her tie-dye designs, do you think it's the Posh-effect?

I did see the Beckhams have had some tie-dye fun! It could well be.....

Victoria Beckham's £95 white tees being given a makeover

What are your top tips for tie-dying at home?

My top tip would be, WEAR GLOVES and have a bit of fun don't worry too much about it or overthink it they always turn out fab.

Blue Dylon fabric dye, £3, Amazon

As a stylist, how would you style up a tie-dye piece?

The best thing about tie-dye is it's so versatile, I am currently wearing mine in isolation with a pair of joggers but I can’t wait to wear it to the beach over my bikini, out to lunch with a white denim skirt/jeans. Tie-dye can bring any outfit to life.

Loved that? Now shop our favourite tie-dye pieces...

Tie-dye bed shorts set, £86, Stripe & Stare

Vans tie-dye hoodie, £55, ASOS

MSGM tie-dye cardigan, £465, Farfetch

Tie-dye top, £29.99, GAP

Tie-dye jersey sweater, £140, and joggers, £90, Olivia Rubin

* Lead image left to right: Destiny Thompson wearing Vici, Fearne Cotton wearing Stripe & Stare, and Emma Lane wearing The Tie-Dye Factory.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.