H&M's new crinkled swimwear is going straight into our virtual basket for lockdown garden time Looking for a swimsuit to wear in the garden?

H&M has launched a brand new Conscious swimwear collection that's crinkled and we're a little bit obsessed. These are perfect for lockdown because although they are waterproof (obviously - it is swimwear after all), they look more like regular clothes than pool attire. The new bikinis and swimsuits come in gelato-like shades, and they look super comfy and give a flattering fit, and all styles are made from recycled polyester - it's a major win. Explore all the new pieces below…

Bandeau bikini top

H&M's lined bandeau bikini tops have side support and cups with removable inserts that shape the bust and provide good support. If you're looking to get an even tan in the garden, this would be the perfect choice. Priced at £3.99, this bandeau bikini top comes in light pink, light purple, light green and light yellow.

Bandeau top, £3.99, H&M

Brazilian bikini bottoms

Sitting out in the garden doesn't require teeny tiny briefs really, does it? You've always got to do something that's on your list. These waist-high bikini bottoms are the ideal choice.

Brazillian bikini bottoms, £9.99, H&M

Crinkled swimsuit

Maybe you're more of a one-piece kind of girl? This pink crinkled swimsuit should tick all the boxes. With high-cut legs and medium coverage at the back, this swimsuit would look super cool with a pair of cut-off denim shorts.

Pink crinkled swimsuit, £9.99, H&M

Crinkled bikini crop top

This bikini top has adjustable shoulder straps and cups with removable inserts that shape the bust and provide good support. This would be so comfy for your lockdown garden session.

Crinkled bikini crop top, £9.99, H&M

Padded bikini top

Maybe you prefer a little more support - this one should do the trick. This comes in a beautiful lilac shade and has a metal fastener at the back.

Bikini top, £12.99, H&M

