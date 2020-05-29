There's 50% off Topshop summer dresses right now and you'd be crazy to miss out If your warm-weather wardrobe needs an update then look no further – we've gathered the best items here

Temperatures are creeping up as we near the end of spring so that means one thing – time to get out the summer dresses out! If, like us, your selection of dresses is desperately in need of an update then we have the best news ever to tell you – Topshop has a 50 percent off sale on right now. It's perfect for customers looking for a little splurge while self-isolating! We've rounded up some of the best ones that would be great to wear to your garden BBQ – or on the beach for the wonderful day when we're able to jet away again once more. Sigh.

Willow Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £29, Topshop

The subtle floral print and pretty V neckline of this design makes it a winner. We can imagine it with flats or wedges – it would easily take you from spring to summer.

Natural Animal Print Kimono Wrap Midi Dress, £29, Topshop

This wild midi comes in both regular and tall – a fierce fashion piece that could be worn day or evening. We're sold.

Black And White Shirred Waist Mini Dress, £25, Topshop

If you're looking for something on the shorter side, this black and white number is perfect. The shirred waist detail is so cute.

Multicoloured Floral Poplin Tea Dress, £35, Topshop

How pretty is this tea dress? The puff sleeves and the frill detailing around the bust just give it an irresistible touch of drama.

Green Floral Wrap Dress, £20, Topshop

So simple and yet so effective. This green floral wrap dress would suit every complexion and we can see it being dressed up with some statement jewellery or worn with trainers.

Puff Sleeve Belted Denim Dress, £30, Topshop

Made of recycled cotton, this slinky number combines multiple trends – denim, puffball sleeves buttons and belt. Total win.

Black Shirred Flippy Dress, £17, Topshop

With this in your wardrobe, you won’t need another LBD for the summer. And you’d be hard-pressed to find a better price.

Green Grunge Shirt Dress, £32, Topshop

Grunge has made a stylish return and you can give the trend a try with this effortless green shirt which is all about the relaxed silhouette.

