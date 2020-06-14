John Lewis launches designer face masks for £15 - all the details Protect yourself from COVID-19 with Mulberry, RIXO and more designer masks...

Is a non-surgical face mask at the top of your shopping list? Luckily, it's not hard to get your hands on one following the coronavirus outbreak, with multiple stores including John Lewis now offering pretty and practical cloth masks to protect the public on their essential trips outside their home.

From 15 June, it will be compulsory for face coverings to be used when travelling on public transport in England, with possible fines of £100 for those who refuse to follow the rules. So if it's an essential part of our new wardrobe, why not opt for a gorgeous designer mask that gives back to charity?

Face masks from Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, RAEBURN and RIXO will be available from John Lewis

Six British designers, Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, RAEBURN and RIXO have designed sustainable non-medical face coverings as part of a joint campaign between The British Fashion Council and Bags of Ethics. The colourful options include a yellow and grey snakeskin print, blue union jack and a simple grey geometric pattern - so one to suit every outfit! Plus, it's best to leave the classic blue surgical masks for healthcare professionals who really need them.

Bags of Ethics will manufacture the washable face coverings, which will come in packs of three with two protective pouches and will be available to buy for £15 from John Lewis. The aim is to raise £1million with 100 per cent of the profits being split between NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and Wings of Hope Children’s Charity.

All profits from the masks will be split between three charities

The Duchess of Cambridge and Sussex both count Mulberry among their go-to labels, with Kate Middleton sending fans wild over her fluffy blue jacket back in March 2020 and Meghan Markle opting for a stunning Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag back in 2018. Royals such as Queen Letizia have already been pictured returning to royal engagements equipped with face masks, so perhaps we'll see the royals rocking some of the affordable designer face masks over the next few weeks.

