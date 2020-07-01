Michael Jordan has definitely inspired ASOS's new-in section - and we're loving it

Leanne Bayley
While browsing ASOS's new-in section I spotted a lot of cool Nike pieces, and it's no doubt thanks to Michael Jordan and his nineties style since the launch of The Last Dance on Netflix.
You'll likely have watched The Last Dance on Netflix. The ten-part documentary was our lockdown obsession - a glimpse at the fascinating life and career of Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls and their final championship season in 1997 to 1998. The greatest player of all time had passion, determination and a hell of a cool wardrobe. The basketball star was the poster boy for Nike and was rarely seen without his Nike Air Jordan trainers. In fact, the Netflix show has led to a boost in popularity for Air Jordans as nostalgic fans seek out old favourites.
And yes, I'll be honest, I ordered a pair of Nike hi-top trainers soon after.
Michael on the court wearing his Nike Air Jordan trainers
Market sites like StockX saw a huge surge in sales, with experts saying interest in Michael Jordan collectibles is at an all time high. Air Jordans have seen such a ressurange in popularity that an original pair recently sold at Sotheby’s for an enormous $560,000.
Shop our favourite Michael Jordan-inspired Nike pieces on ASOS…
