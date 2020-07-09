Meghan Markle probably owns this anklet because it features her favourite powerful talisman Meghan is a big fan of this ethical jewellery brand and this anklet has her name all over it…

When Meghan Markle showed off a new necklace during a zoom call by ethical jewellery brand Edge of Ember, fashion fans went wild. The £145 design of the necklace was inspired by vintage Asian coins, a modern-day talisman said to carry good fortune. The blue topaz evil eye in the middle is said to protect its wearer from negative vibes.

Meghan will be thrilled to know that Edge of Ember dropped its new summer collection, and Meghan's zoom necklace has been released in anklet form.

In fact, it wouldn't surprise us if the LA-based Duchess might already own the £75 anklet.

Visionary anklet chain, £75, Edge of Ember

Meghan is a big fan of evil eye talismans - while she was pregnant with baby Archie she paid a visit to Brinsworth House and was spotted wearing a £250 rose gold Hamsa ring by Turkish brand Kismet, featuring a sapphire eye.

Meghan wearing her Kimset Hamsa ring

The following month, on a trip to Smart Works, she wore not one, not two, but three evil eyes dangling from her ear. When she watched her friend Serena Williams in the US Open, she wore a £275 evil eye bracelet created by Turkish brand Alemdara.

Meghan wears Kismet Charm Necklace, £125, Edge of Ember

Meghan has a number of pieces from Edge of Ember, including another lucky charm pendant featuring a four-leaf clover. We might have to start calling her Mystic Meg at this rate...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.