You can now buy a Burberry face mask - but which vintage check print will you choose? Looking for a designer face mask? Burberry to the rescue…

If your wardrobe is jam-packed with designer purchases, and you're looking for a designer face mask to match, you will be thrilled to learn that Burberry has released a first selection of face masks featuring antimicrobial technology, available exclusively online. What's more - a portion of each sale will go to continued efforts to help communities who remain impacted by the global pandemic. And if you miss out, don't worry, more styles are expected in Autumn.

Beige vintage check cotton face mask, £90, Burberry

The protective vintage check cotton face masks, in archive beige and pale blue, are sustainably produced from revalued fabric. The reusable masks provide Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) and are enhanced with antimicrobial technology. The masks come with a matching travel pouch, which is also treated with antimicrobial technology.

Pale blue vintage check cotton face mask, £90, Burberry

The contribution will go to the Burberry Foundation COVID-19 Community Fund which continues to provide PPE, as well as assistance to food banks and healthcare charities globally. The Burberry Foundation COVID-19 Community Fund was established in April this year for employees and partners around the world to support local communities in need. To date, contributions have been made towards relief efforts in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Earlier this year Burberry also made donations to vaccine research, food bank charities and retooled its Castleford factory in Yorkshire, UK, to manufacture non-surgical gowns for medical and care workers, while also sourcing surgical masks through its global supply chain. To date, more than 160,000 pieces of PPE have been donated.

