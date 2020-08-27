Supermodel Bianca Balti reveals how she treats her mild rosacea 

Italian model Bianca Balti revealed to HELLO! Fashion what she uses on her skin and why she fully believes in the power of a bronze glow. "My skin is super sensitive," she told us. "I was diagnosed with a mild form of rosacea last year so I try to keep my regime simple. I like to use Shiseido. I wash my face with their Clarifying Cleansing Foam, then I apply the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate as my serum and moisturise with Vital Perfection."

The 36-year-old mum-of-two revealed: "Skin is my thing. If you have great, healthy skin, then everything else is a plus. I go crazy for Dolce & Gabbana Millennial Skin Tinted Moisturiser which I wear every day. It’s buildable, so I can cover where more is needed but always keep a super natural look. After my base, I apply Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Powder to recreate a summer glow. In Italy, women love to be tanned and I’m no exception."

Like with most supermodels, she's a big fan of exercise: "I regularly meditate and work out almost every day. That definitely keeps me sane. I take cardio barre classes. I love that it is always the same routine so I can improve the exercises and my posture."

Bianca in the summer campaign for Dolce & Gabbana

The Italian beauty also tries to get eight hours of shut-eye. "I need to sleep for at least eight hours every night. I love going to bed when it gets dark and waking up at dawn to follow the cycle of nature."

