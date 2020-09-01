Mango's new IT girl Sofia Sanchez de Betak is HELLO! Fashion's new cover star Her wanderluster life looks dreamy...

When HFM speaks to Sofia Sanchez de Betak, she’s on a beach in the Balearic island of Mallorca playing with her daughter Sakura. “Lockdown has ended here and everything is back to normal, besides the tourists,” she says of the enviable set up.

The achingly cool fashion consultant, brand ambassador and founder of clothing brand Chufy has a home there; as well as one in Paris and New York. And when she’s not residing at one of them, she’s on a plane (“every other day or week”) to one blissful destination or another, which could find her skiing in Wyoming or drifting along in a small teak canoe on Inle Lake, Burma.

Sofia on her first HELLO! Fashion cover

Sofia was born and raised in Argentina and originally studied graphic design. During her upbringing travel was always at the core and her love for adventure derives from her mother, who is a high-end travel agent in Buenos Aires.

Sofia shares images of her trips with her 317k Instagram followers, many taken by her French husband Alexandre de Betak (aka Bureau Betak), who is a fashion show designer and art director, who has produced hundreds of international runway shows, exhibitions, events and installations, including a multi-sensory set for Dior Couture and a Star Wars-themed Rodarte installation.

Sofia with her husband Alexandre and their daughter Sakura

When she’s not wearing her own clothes, she says that Mango is her everyday go-to, she is also an ambassador for the brand. For the 2019 Met Gala in New York, Sofia collaborated with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who works with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp and Ariana Grande, on an iridescent multi-layered dress based on an actual Mango by the Spanish high street retailer.

Sofia wearing new season Mango in the new issue of HELLO! Fashion

“It was obviously a great experience, but I felt I was almost having a panic attack,” she says of climbing the colossal stairs up to the event.

Sofia at the Met Gala wearing Mango

“I walked in after Lady Gaga, so you can imagine how overwhelming that was. I had to wait for her to go all the way to the top, having about ten photoshoots on the way.”

The full interview appears in the October issue of Hello! Fashion, which is out now.