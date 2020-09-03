12 of the best chunky boots for Autumn 2020: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS & Topshop

Toughen up your new season style with a pair of chunky boots this year. Whether you're after a pair of Balenciaga-style thick-soled biker boots or a pair of Grenson-esque hiker boots, this year it's all about stomping into the new season so loudly that everyone can hear you coming a mile off. The chunky boot trend has been around for some time now - and on the AW20 catwalks we even saw a chunky welly boot. Yes, really. Prada, Versace and Valentino all sent models down the runway wearing tractor soled wellington boots, so if you're looking to go the extra mile for a little more thud, you know what to do.

Celebs love chunky boots, too! Just look at Bella Hadid emerging from her hotel wearing a stylish ensemble of jeans, shirt, blazer, baseball cap and a chunky pair of heavy-soled boots...

Bella Hadid

Olivia Palermo is also a big fan of the look. Here she is teaming her trusty heavy-duty boots with a floaty dress - perfect for when the weather takes a turn but it's not cold enough for your winter warmers.

Olivia Palermo

And who can forget when Holly Willoughby wore her favourite Grenson Nanette hiker boots most nights when she presented I'm a Celebrity. It might have been a while ago, but these boots have since become a cult-classic amongst the fash pack.

Holly Willoughby

Shop our favourite chunky boots on the high-street below...

Chunky hiker boots, £50, Marks & Spencer

Kasper black zip front boots, £42.99, Topshop

Carvela 'Sonny' boots, £179, Kurt Geiger

Combat boots, £225, Russell & Bromley

Patent lace-up chunky boots, £45, River Island

Chunky Chesea boots, £27.99, New Look

ASOS DESIGN Adele hardwear lace up boots in black, £35, ASOS

Chunky ankle boots, £150, Dune London

Grensen Nanette Boots, £228, Flannels

Alpaca buckle lace-up biker boots, £85, Office

Lace-up boots, £29.99, H&M

Chunky leather Chelsea boots, £125, & Other Stories

Chunky sole leather boots, £175, Arket

