clompy-boots

12 of the best chunky boots for Autumn 2020: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS & Topshop

Pound the pavement in a pair of tough chunky boots… 

Leanne Bayley

Toughen up your new season style with a pair of chunky boots this year. Whether you're after a pair of Balenciaga-style thick-soled biker boots or a pair of Grenson-esque hiker boots, this year it's all about stomping into the new season so loudly that everyone can hear you coming a mile off. The chunky boot trend has been around for some time now - and on the AW20 catwalks we even saw a chunky welly boot. Yes, really. Prada, Versace and Valentino all sent models down the runway wearing tractor soled wellington boots, so if you're looking to go the extra mile for a little more thud, you know what to do. 

Celebs love chunky boots, too! Just look at Bella Hadid emerging from her hotel wearing a stylish ensemble of jeans, shirt, blazer, baseball cap and a chunky pair of heavy-soled boots... 

bella-hadid-clompy-boots

Bella Hadid

Olivia Palermo is also a big fan of the look. Here she is teaming her trusty heavy-duty boots with a floaty dress - perfect for when the weather takes a turn but it's not cold enough for your winter warmers. 

olivia-palermo-clompy-boots

Olivia Palermo

And who can forget when Holly Willoughby wore her favourite Grenson Nanette hiker boots most nights when she presented I'm a Celebrity. It might have been a while ago, but these boots have since become a cult-classic amongst the fash pack. 

holly-clompy-boots

Holly Willoughby

Shop our favourite chunky boots on the high-street below...

marks-spencer-boots

Chunky hiker boots, £50, Marks & Spencer 

topshop-chunky-boots

Kasper black zip front boots, £42.99, Topshop

carvela-boots

Carvela 'Sonny' boots, £179, Kurt Geiger 

russell-bromley-chunky-boots

Combat boots, £225, Russell & Bromley 

river-island-chunky-boots

Patent lace-up chunky boots, £45, River Island 

new-look-chunky-boots

Chunky Chesea boots, £27.99, New Look

asos-chunky-boots

ASOS DESIGN Adele hardwear lace up boots in black, £35, ASOS

dune-chunky-boots

Chunky ankle boots, £150, Dune London

nanette-chunky-boots

Grensen Nanette Boots, £228, Flannels

office-chunky-boots

Alpaca buckle lace-up biker boots, £85, Office 

hm-chunky-boots

Lace-up boots, £29.99, H&M

other-stories-chunky-boots

Chunky leather Chelsea boots, £125, & Other Stories

arket-chunky-boots

Chunky sole leather boots, £175, Arket 

