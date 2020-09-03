10 best face masks for the office: The back to work accessory for the boardroom

Leanne Bayley
Looking for a work-appropriate face mask for the office? Perhaps you're after a plain design, monogrammed, pinstripe or boardroom ready face covering.
As we all prepare to head back to the office, we're starting to think about our workwear wardrobe. We'll have to swap tracksuit bottoms for trousers, T-shirts and hoodies for blouses and let's face it, we might have to buy a work-appropriate face mask. Our leopard, sequins and unicorn-covered face coverings are all fine and dandy for the trip to the shops, but for our morning commute to the office? Probably not.
Here are some chic and stylish face masks that will leave a good impression in the boardroom…
Monochrome face mask, £10, Hush Homewear
Two-pack face coverings in black and beige, £9, ASOS
Maje graphic print face mask, £19.50, Selfridges
Face mask with your initials on, £9.95, Etsy
Maask reusable face mask, £15, Selfridges
The Nudea face mask, £15, Nudea
Pinstripe face mask, from £13, Vistaprint
Two-pack face masks, £9.99, Topshop
Floral face mask, £15, Needle & Thread
Black spot print and plain black two-pack reusable face coverings, £7.50, Dorothy Perkins
