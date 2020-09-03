10 best face masks for the office: The back to work accessory for the boardroom

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As we all prepare to head back to the office, we're starting to think about our workwear wardrobe. We'll have to swap tracksuit bottoms for trousers, T-shirts and hoodies for blouses and let's face it, we might have to buy a work-appropriate face mask. Our leopard, sequins and unicorn-covered face coverings are all fine and dandy for the trip to the shops, but for our morning commute to the office? Probably not.

Here are some chic and stylish face masks that will leave a good impression in the boardroom…

Monochrome face mask, £10, Hush Homewear

Two-pack face coverings in black and beige, £9, ASOS

Maje graphic print face mask, £19.50, Selfridges

Face mask with your initials on, £9.95, Etsy

Maask reusable face mask, £15, Selfridges

The Nudea face mask, £15, Nudea

Pinstripe face mask, from £13, Vistaprint

Two-pack face masks, £9.99, Topshop

Floral face mask, £15, Needle & Thread

Black spot print and plain black two-pack reusable face coverings, £7.50, Dorothy Perkins

