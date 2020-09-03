﻿
face-masks-for-work

10 best face masks for the office: The back to work accessory for the boardroom

The office accessory of 2020...

Leanne Bayley

As we all prepare to head back to the office, we're starting to think about our workwear wardrobe. We'll have to swap tracksuit bottoms for trousers, T-shirts and hoodies for blouses and let's face it, we might have to buy a work-appropriate face mask. Our leopard, sequins and unicorn-covered face coverings are all fine and dandy for the trip to the shops, but for our morning commute to the office? Probably not.

Here are some chic and stylish face masks that will leave a good impression in the boardroom… 

hush

Monochrome face mask, £10, Hush Homewear 

asos

Two-pack face coverings in black and beige, £9, ASOS 

  maje

Maje graphic print face mask, £19.50, Selfridges 

initials

Face mask with your initials on, £9.95, Etsy 

maask

Maask reusable face mask, £15, Selfridges

nudea

The Nudea face mask, £15, Nudea 

pinstripe

Pinstripe face mask, from £13, Vistaprint 

topshop

Two-pack face masks, £9.99, Topshop

needle-thread

Floral face mask, £15, Needle & Thread 

dorothy-perkins

Black spot print and plain black two-pack reusable face coverings, £7.50, Dorothy Perkins 

