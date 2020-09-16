﻿
12 personalised face masks: How to get your initials printed on your face covering

Want a face covering that’s 100% you? Get one with your name or initials added

Katherine Robinson

Six months into the pandemic now and there are so many choices when it comes to face coveringssporty, funny, floral, or sparkly – there’s something for everyone, whatever your cup of tea. But one of the most stylish and classy options around have to be the monogrammed and personalised face masks we’ve seen. So stylish! There’s something even a bit royal about these – in fact Princess Anne was spotted with a monogrammed face mask at a public engagement recently, and if it's good enough for her, right?

If you want to add a royally inspired monogrammed or personalised face mask to your collection then take a look at the great options below.

 

navy-monogram-mask

Classy blue black striped pattern monogram face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

esty-monogram-mask

Monogrammed face mask with filter pocket, £20.99, Etsy

green-initial-mask

Custom monogram initial mint green face mask (more colours available), £12.65, Zazzle

floral-mask

Pink floral monogrammed face mask (sizes kids to adults), £12.16, Etsy

floral-initial-mask

Modern red blue floral watercoloured monogram face mask, £18.50, Zazzle

monogrammed-face-mask

Personalised monogram face mask, £9.72, Etsy

green-pattern-mask

Elegant blue quatrefoil pattern monogrammed cloth face mask (more colours availabe), £12.65, Zazzle

etsy-mask

Your initials monogram face mask sizes kids to adult, £9.99, Etsy

monogram-glitter-mask

Glitter black monogrammed face mask (more colours available), £12.65, Zazzle

linen-masks

Personilsed linen face mask with insert for filter, £8.92, Etsy

stripes-mask-name

Navy and turquoise stripes monogrammed mask, £12.65, Zazzle

gradient-mask

Black and white gradient stripes with monogram face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

