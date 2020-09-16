12 personalised face masks: How to get your initials printed on your face covering

Katherine Robinson
Monogrammed and personalised face masks are among the most stylish you can add to your collection. Add your name or initials to your face covering to add a classy or royal feel to your look. We've rounded up the best
Six months into the pandemic now and there are so many choices when it comes to face coverings – sporty, funny, floral, or sparkly – there’s something for everyone, whatever your cup of tea. But one of the most stylish and classy options around have to be the monogrammed and personalised face masks we’ve seen. So stylish! There’s something even a bit royal about these – in fact Princess Anne was spotted with a monogrammed face mask at a public engagement recently, and if it's good enough for her, right?
If you want to add a royally inspired monogrammed or personalised face mask to your collection then take a look at the great options below.
Classy blue black striped pattern monogram face mask, £12.65, Zazzle
Monogrammed face mask with filter pocket, £20.99, Etsy
Custom monogram initial mint green face mask (more colours available), £12.65, Zazzle
Pink floral monogrammed face mask (sizes kids to adults), £12.16, Etsy
Modern red blue floral watercoloured monogram face mask, £18.50, Zazzle
Personalised monogram face mask, £9.72, Etsy
Elegant blue quatrefoil pattern monogrammed cloth face mask (more colours availabe), £12.65, Zazzle
Your initials monogram face mask sizes kids to adult, £9.99, Etsy
Glitter black monogrammed face mask (more colours available), £12.65, Zazzle
Personilsed linen face mask with insert for filter, £8.92, Etsy
Navy and turquoise stripes monogrammed mask, £12.65, Zazzle
Black and white gradient stripes with monogram face mask, £12.65, Zazzle
