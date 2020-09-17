Get in the holiday spirit with Net-a-Porter's 2020 beauty advent calendar! Unveiling this year's luxury haul, what better way to count down to Christmas than with 25 covetable goodies from your favourite brands? Packed with an array of full-sized and travel-sized products, this carefully curated calendar is worth a grand total of £1120 and it costs just £240 – yes, really. Exclusively priced, treat yourself to the best buys across make-up, skincare, haircare, bath & body!

SHOP: The best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas 2020

The Net-a-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 will launch on 21 September.

Want a sneak peek inside? You'll find a number of goodies from the likes of Charlotte Tillbury, Joanna Vargas, 111 Skin and Dr Barbara Sturm. See your skin into the new year with the Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask before winding down with Pai's Echium & Argan Gentle Eye Cream followed by 111 Skin's Vitamin C Brightening Booster. Other skincare essentials include The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader, Hayou Method's Gua Sha Jade Tool and many more.

READ: Best Christmas film of all time: Vote for your favourite festive movie, EVER!

The winter months can wreak havoc on your hair, so Net-a-Porter has rounded up several nourishing treatments to keep those tresses intact. Oribe's Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner boasts a celebrity cult following – Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz and Naomi Campbell are all big fans of the brand. Virtue's Deluxe Restorative Treatment Mask is also included in the calendar, perfect for restoring dry and damaged hair to its former glory.

SHOP: The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 has been unveiled and if you love pink, you'll love it!

As for makeup, create a whole host of new looks with help from Charlotte Tillbury's Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick, By Terry's Hylaronic Hydra Pressed Powder To Go and the Hourglass Travel Ambient Bronzer. You'll certainly be spoilt for choice come Christmas!

In need of a pamper session? There's nothing better than indulging in a warm bath during the colder months. Treat yourself to a spot of R&R using Rahua Shower Gel and Joanna Vargas' soothing Ritual Bar before wrapping up warm in a pair of PJ's and watching your favourite festive films.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.