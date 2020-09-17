Neneh Cherry's daughter Mabel will have you running to H&M to buy a fluffy Kangol bucket hat

Neneh Cherry's stylish 24-year-old daughter Mabel has joined forces with H&M to promote an exclusive collection with iconic streetwear brand Kangol. The 31-piece collection is inspired by the singer's cool sense of style, and it features both classic and new Kangol pieces, including two co-designed by Mabel herself. Mabel models the collection - and her crew feature in the campaign, which launched Thursday, online and in selected H&M stores.

Mabel models the H&M x Kangol collection

"I am so excited about this collaboration," Mabel said. "Streetwear is in my blood and Kangol is such a legendary brand. It’s amazing to collaborate and to share my creativity and my style with a new generation."

Kangol x H&M polo neck, £14.99, H&M

Mabel's no stranger to the iconic 90s brand, admitting that her mum, singer Neneh Cherry, introduced it to her the first time around. "I remember my mum wearing Kangol when I was growing up and, you know, thinking in general that she was not just a great mum but also such an inspiration – such an icon to have in the house," Mabel told Vogue. "I was very conscious that she wasn’t a regular mum, she was a cool mum!"

There are so many hits in the collection, from the famous bucket hat to the slim midi dress and autumn’s hero piece, the puffer jacket.

Kangol puffer coat, £39.99, H&M

The brand is instantly recognisable for its kangaroo logo, and for those of you who don't know, it's an English brand founded in the 1920s. Kangol hats became an essential part of the look that evolved from 80s and 90s hip-hop culture.

