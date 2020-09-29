Instagram star Erica Davies just wore the John Lewis dress of the season – and it's for a good cause, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for some autumnal fashion inspiration? Look no further than one of our perennial style icons, fashion influencer Erica Davies, who has teamed up with John Lewis to curate Style With Purpose, a capsule collection of everything your autumn wardrobe needs that also donates to charity Refuge too.

Edited and styled by Erica, the collection has all your autumn essentials, including chunky knits, a beautifully tailored trench coat, wide leg trousers and sneakers, brogues and hooped earrings too. Plus, John Lewis will donate 15% from each item sold to Refuge, a charity which provides care and shelter for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

But it's the Modern Rarity Maxi Dress, worn by Erica, that is our stand-out piece; the dress, priced at £160, can be layered with a cardigan, knee high boots and tights or worn with clean white sneakers and a leather jacket for off-duty chic.

Modern Rarity Dress, £160, John Lewis

There's plenty of other amazing pieces to choose from in the line, too. We love the Somerset by Alice Temperley Oversized Leopard Print Shirt Dress to liven up our work from home wardrobe.

Somerset by Alice Temperley Dress, £130, John Lewis

Tap into fashion's love affair with hiking boots with this trainer/boot hybrid; the perfect shoe for the school run, walking the dog or a big countryside walk.

Kin Trainers, £85, John Lewis

Or for a throw-on with jeans, leather trousers, midi skirt, sweatpants...anything, top, this Reiss sweatshirt is the softest thing we've ever worn and the perfect wardrobe staple.

Reiss Layered Sweatshirt, £115, John Lewis

Posting on Instagram, Erica said: "They (John Lewis) asked me to curate a capsule collection of their autumn pieces - which I wanted to make sure weren't just stylish, but useful too. I’ve included a mix of classic clothes and more statement pieces - that will mix easily with things you might already own and help create outfits you'll wear for years."

She added: "Buying a piece of clothing that will make you feel good, but that will also help someone else feel good is a true example of Style With Purpose."

