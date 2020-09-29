We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor jetted off to Paris for a glamorous fashion party on Monday, and she looked incredible in her designer outfit.

The young royal attended the Louis Vuitton stellar jewellery event alongside the likes of actresses Alicia Vikander and Catherine Deneuve - and the theme was clearly black and white!

Amelia looked beautiful in a monochrome shift mini dress from the French fashion house, worth £2,240. She added the brand's 'Shift' heeled loafers, £855, and a 'Capucines PM' bag, £4000.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked lovely at the Louis Vuitton event

Of the bag, the Louis Vuitton website reads: "This season the House tells a new Capucines story. Embellished with a delicate frieze of metallic Monogram flowers, the emblematic bag is more feminine than ever. The PM model, in refined Noir with a crown of gold-toned blooms, is both elegant and practical."

Amelia joins her royal cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as a lover of Louis Vuitton - the sisters also love their Capucines handbags, which they own in the slightly larger size.

She carried the Louis Vuitton Capucines PM bag, £4000

Model and philanthropist Amelia was once named "the most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler magazine, and is often seen on the front row at the top designers' fashion week shows.

She is now a contributing editor at the publication, and recently shared some of her favourite London beauty treatments with readers.

Beatrice and Eugenie love their Louis Vuitton handbags, too

Amelia revealed she splurges on laser hair removal at Santi London, and Portobello Girl is her "favourite local spot for a manicure and pedicure".

And the secret to her glowing skin? An at-home LED mask. "For anyone self-isolating, why not bring the spa to you?" she writes.

"I recommend investing in Current Body's LED mask and Nu Face Microcurrent Kit. The LED red light decreases signs of ageing, evens skin tone and heels blemishes, while the microcurrent tool is designed to boost circulation and sculpt the face."

