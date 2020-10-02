Two dresses for the price of one! ASOS is selling a reversible dress to combat waste

Earlier this week, ASOS launched its first Circular Design collection, featuring a range of trend-led styles all designed and made to meet industry-leading circularity principles. It's a pretty big deal, and we've seen so many cool items dropping on-site over the past few days. One aim was for 'versatility' - to create products that can adapt to trend and purpose and can be styled in multiple ways. So we're especially excited that a new dress has dropped that's REVERSIBLE. The black/white dress will provide many different looks without having to buy new. What's more, it can be worn long, short or midi, so it's super multi-purpose. This £42 party dress has been created using every inch of fabric and designed to be remade, so it’s easier to recycle when you're done with it.

Reversible dress, £42, ASOS Design

When you buy this dress, as with all the Circular Design collection, it'll have a QR code on the tag - this is so customers can scan to visit and learn more about how the product was made.

Vanessa Spence, Head of Design at ASOS, said: "We’ve been on an incredible journey in ASOS over the past few years to discover how circular design can work in practice in an organisation like ASOS, and working closely with our suppliers to apply the circular design principles that we’ve set ourselves. What this collection shows is that you don’t need to make a choice between the circular economy and fashion, and that you can make sustainable products without compromising on design or on price."

Elsewhere in the collection, you can expect oversized styling across cardigans, tees and original blue denim, with micro prints and acid washes throwing it back to the 90s. Accessories like bum-bags and mix-and-match jewellery in sterling silver provide major outfit updates with minimal effort. There are a number of pieces that are unisex as well.

