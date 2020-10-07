Stylish Halloween accessories for 2020 - the spooky additions for your Zoom party look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Some of you might think that Halloween 2020 is cancelled, but think again! While big parties and events likely won't be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic - small get-togethers with five of your besties could be on the cards. Or perhaps you might have a fun Zoom party to attend. We're predicting a spooktacular quiz could be just on the cards. If you have something in the diary, you might want a cool accessory to throw on to get in the spooky spirit.

We've shopped the high street for some fun Halloween accessories to really amp up your spooktacular outfit...

A pair of sparkly Spider earrings could really add a little scary chic to your ensemble.

ASOS DESIGN Halloween earrings with crystal spiders, £8, ASOS

Got a date on Halloween? This could be the perfect jumper.

Missguided Halloween knitted jumper with 'Be my boo' slogan print in black, £25, ASOS

Remember when Sofia Richie dressed up as Sleeping Beauty back in 2019? Well, get inspired and follow suit.

Fit For a Snow Queen Diamante Crown, £12, Nasty Gal

This stylish lace top could be (and should be!) worn way past 31 October.

Black Organza Floral Print Peplum Hem Blouse, £35.99, Topshop

Simple, but very effective. Add a vampy lip just like the model has.

Bat headband, £6, Nasty Gal

Throw on this headband and you're good to go.

My Accessories London Halloween vinyl lace-up bunny ear headband in black, £10, ASOS

If you're looking to go the extra mile, this eery spider headband would be spot on.

Alice band with a spider, £9.99, H&M

How cool does this H&M model look in this stylish jumper?

Creepin' It Real jumper, £6.99, H&M

We love a pair of printed opaque tights and these star ones are top of our list this year.

Black star sheer tights, £5.99, New Look

Calling all saints...

ASOS DESIGN Halloween top with saint motif, £14, ASOS

If you were a Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan growing up, you'll love this.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer printed jumper, £19.99, H&M

