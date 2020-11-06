﻿
feather-sets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The best feather pyjamas to shop now - because this PJ trend isn't going to sleep anytime soon

Feather pyjamas for the win...

Leanne Bayley

Back in lockdown, do you remember how everyone was obssessed with River Island's spotty PJ/co-ord combo. It came at the PERFECT time to be honest. Wearing PJs at the peak of the #StayHome message, but with all the glamour of a night out-out. Let's face it, any outfit that works with heels or your slippers is a winner.  

polka-dot-emily-atack

ITV star Emily Atack (above) was spotted on her Instagram account wearing the delightful two-piece, as well as Leonie Hanne, Munroe Bergdorf and former Love Island star Francesca AllenEmma Lou also strutted her stuff wearing it as well... 

river-island-emma-lou

While that set has now sold out, River Island did come back with a summer version... 

Shop the River Island feather PJ set for summer now...

river-island-blue-feather

Feather PJs shirt, and matching trousers, £22, River Island 

SHOP NOW 

You've got to love an outfit you can wear to sip Prosecco on the couch, and then saunter off to bed without having to change. But be warned - you'll find feathers everywhere!

Of course, the trend all started with the Sleeper feathered PJs - fashion influencers and celebrities all love this chic brand. The Duchess star Katherine Ryan wore a pair on her Netflix show...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🕊 #theduchess @netflixqueue #CardiWee

A post shared by Katherine Ryan (@kathbum) on

And Holly Willoughby wore her favourite feathered Sleeper PJs... 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

If you want to join in on the trend - because it's not going to sleep anytime soon - you could opt for Sleeper. There are new party styles coming soon, and this red feather trim pair will definitely be a standout style moment. Elsewhere, there are lots of affordable options on the high-street.

Shop our favourite feathered Sleeper feather pyjamas now...

party-pjs

Party PJs (coming soon!), £290, Sleeper

SHOP NOW

sleeper-pink-feather

Pink Sleeper pyjamas, £245, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW

The rest followed suit, and now the internet is full of gorgeous feather trimmed loungewear. Check out some of the best you can find. From white bridal pjs to pretty pink ones, yellow, and navy. 

Best feathered pyjamas for 2021

yellow-feather-pjs

Yellow feather pyjamas, £158, Jayley

SHOP NOW

nadine-merabi-pjs

White feathered pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NOW

boohoo-feather-pjs

Premium 'Bride' feather pyjamas, £34, Boohoo

SHOP NOW

navy-feather-pjs

Navy feathered pyjamas, £150, Etsy 

SHOP NOW

RELATED: The best loungewear sets to wear while at home watching Netflix

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about edits

More news