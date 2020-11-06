Celebrity stylists reveal their favourite lockdown loungewear sets from the high-street 

If you've got loungewear fatigue and you're bored of the combos you throw on every day for your work zoom calls, you might be eager to shop for something fabulous and new. Loungewear has soared in popularity since March, and shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it even saw 1000% MoM increase in searches when the second lockdown was announced. With that in mind, we called on the experts to get their opinion - the celebrity stylists! The stars all have their trusted stylists on speed dial, so we asked the likes of Angie Smith and James Yardley for the loungewear outfits they'll be snapping up this winter. Ready to be inspired?

Stylist Angie Smith is the Queen of loungewear

Angie Smith

If you follow Angie Smith on Instagram, or if you've scrolled through her website angiesmithstyle.com, you'll be well aware that she's a fan of paired back chic. She's the superstar stylist who Holly Willoughby trusts for her daily looks and her red carpet appearances. But which loungewear set is Angie loving right now?

She told us: "I wear this Free People set A LOT. It’s the perfect mix of super comfy / feels like PJs. The neckline looks socially acceptable on a zoom call and it's totally fine to leave the house wearing it or to go for a walk. What's more, it comes in 11 colours!"

Hailee Sweater Set, £108, Free People

James Yardley

James Yardley is Tess Daly's main man. He also works with Katie Piper and Kelly Brook. Yes, he might be picking out all the sparkles for Tess' Strictly wardrobe, but he squeezed us in to his busy schedule to reveal the loungewear outfit he loves right now.

James (@jamesyardley on Instagram) said: "If you’re looking for a loungewear collection with a kick this is the one for you. Cool and casual but fitted with statement silhouettes that give loungewear a much-needed feel of glamour. Rich fabrics at a reasonable price which you can dress up with the corset style designs or keep it simple like an old faithful co-ord tracksuit."

Patricia Bright high neck ribbed top in beige, £50, and ribbed trousers, £60, both Lavish Alice

Jennifer Michalski-Bray

Jennifer Michalski-Bray is the talk of the town right now after her work on The Duchess, starring Katherine Ryan. The Netflix show was a bonafide hit and Katherine's style was swooned over by all. We asked the US-based stylist, who also worked on Gossip Girl, for the loungewear outfit of the day.

Jennifer said: "I'll be lounging in my Scamp & Dude set for the majority of lockdown 2.0. The store is on my local high street and not only are their pieces super soft and reasonably priced, I can get my kids mini sets to match mine."

Leopard print hoodie, £55, and matching joggers, £55, both Scamp & Dude

Kelvin Barron

Kelvin Barron's celebrity client roster includes Michelle Keegan, Kara Tointon and Lucy Mecklenburgh. He knows a thing or two about making an entrance. We asked Kelvin for his loungewear must-haves and he said: "I really want people to think beyond the restrictions and how new purchases can work for them beyond lockdown into the festive season and new year. It's time to shop sensibly and not erratically."

He continued: "My go-to will be & Other Stories for the fitted tops which will look amazing tucked into pleated skirts, flares or with a blazer and jeans post lockdown. I also found a suit from McHugh Lifestyle (above) which I adore, it comes in various tones but I love the grey and the shimmering hues throughout - a statement piece which will keep you stylish yet practical. Post lockdown, dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals and a clutch bag for a chic evening look"

Button-up knit top, £45, and matching trousers, £65, both & Other Stories

Nana Acheampong

Recognise Nana's name? You should do! The celebrity stylist (aka @styledbynana) starred on the BBC's You Are What You Wear, giving top styling tips. It seemed only right to get in touch with Nana to ask for the high-street loungewear she's loving right now. Opting for a cycling shorts set from River Island, Nana said: "I actually have this set and it's chic AND comfortable."

Grey knitted cycling shorts, £20, bralet top, £22, and cardigan, £55, all River Island

Sarah-Rose Harrison

Sarah-Rose Harrison could well be your new girl crush on Instagram if you're not already following her. The celebrity stylist, who has worked her magic on Emily Atack and Joel Dommett, is one to watch and she has hand-picked a super chic set from H&M Conscious collection.

Sarah said: "After learning that there's nothing sleeker than a coordinating tracksuit during the first lockdown. I was keen to add a few sustainable options to my tried-and-tested #WFH wardrobe. I had this H&M conscious collection set in my basket yesterday and it sadly disappeared in my size before I could (rather promptly) check out. It's available again now - so go, go, go! Loungewear is in a crazy demand right now. Made from sustainably sourced organic cotton this 'pigeon blue' hue will compliment all tones and is ideal for staying snug in around the house."

Blue hoodie, £19.99, and matching bottoms, £17.99, both H&M

Hollie Quoreenton

Hollie is currently styling her pal Emily Atack on Celebrity Juice, and you can just tell their close bond makes going to work every day super enjoyable.

"2020 is the year of loungewear. Emily loves nothing more than a crop top and trouser co-ord, a bit cheeky and Instagrammable but also comfy, so this soft set with matching cardie from Zara is definitely a bit of her! This silhouette is super flattering and the knitted fabric will keep you warm and cosy on a winter’s day, love the colour pop too!

She continued: "I also love this soft set from Peachy Den - velour is making a big comeback, as we saw last month from Kim K & Paris Hilton’s Skims Velour range - adding a hint of nostalgia and a touch of luxury to your lounging routine."

Ribbed cardigan, £25.99, and ribbed trousers, £29.99, both Zara

