Millie Bobby Brown stars in Pandora's new Christmas advert - and her new puppy makes a cameo

Millie Bobby Brown's new toy poodle puppy Winnie the Pooh is fast-becoming as famous as she is! And she's even landed her first ad campaign alongside her famous owner. That's right, Millie and her four-legged BFF star in Pandora's new Christmas campaign - in collaboration with renowned animation studio - Andy Baker Studios. Aptly called ‘One Lovely Day,’ its goal is to help spread holiday spirit and love. Catch Winnie at the start and try not to swoom. Spoiler: It's impossible.

WATCH: The Pandora Christmas campaign titled One Lovely Day

Earlier this year, just after her 16th birthday, Millie adopted Winnie the Pooh. In an interview with Miley Cyrus, Millie revealed that Winnie is actually a therapy dog and explained that she persuaded her parents into letting her get a dog that was small enough for travel, so she could be comforted when she experiences anxiety or panic attacks.

Millie showing off Winnie to her Instagram followers

As well as Millie (and Winnie!), Coco & Breezy and the Pandora Muses – Nathalie Emmanuel, Halima Aden, Georgia May Jagger, Larsen Thompson, Tasya Van Ree and Margaret Zhang – also star in the new colourful, virtual world. The entire gang is transformed into their animated selves for the first time – celebrating their unique personalities and style.

Also animated within the film is the recently launched Pandora Timeless collection. The celebrities are each wearing pieces from the sparkling new jewellery collection which you can shop now on Pandora.