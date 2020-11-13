Amazon fashion Black Friday deals you can shop right now Whether you're looking for wardrobe classics, comfy lockdown loungewear or Duchess Kate-inspired buys, we've got you covered

If you're already thinking ahead to your Black Friday fashion shopping plans and can't stop refreshing pages to see if any deals have already dropped, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon has got you covered with some early Amazon Black Friday fashion discounts! The online retailer has one of the biggest and best Black Friday sales in the business, but you certainly don’t need to wait until the big day on 27 November to shop your favourite styles. If you're quick, you can grab hold of some bargains on everything from dresses and jeans to boots and coats right now until the pre-sale ends on 19 November!

We've put together an edit of our favourites, from cosy lockdown must-haves like slippers and leggings to designer pieces at discount prices, as well as some key looks inspired by Kate Middleton.

Wardrobe basics you need for your closet this winter

Act quick! This bargain pashmina is a Lightning Deal good only for a few hours – so snap one up while you can. For all the up-to-date Lightning Deals in fashion and beyond through 19th November, go to the Amazon site.

Wool and Cashmere Pashmina, was £16.99, LIGHTNING DEAL £8.25, Amazon

The Black Friday sales are a great place to get classic wardrobe basics that you can wear this winter and for seasons to come, from jeans to jumpers, coats to shoes. We especially love the affordable staples from Amazon's brands like Daily Ritual and .find

Daily Ritual Women's High-Rise Skinny Jeans, was £31.27 NOW from £7.75, Amazon

find. Luxury Trench Coat, also available in black and camel, was £86 NOW from £16.94, Amazon

Fly London Women's Ragi Ankle Boot, more colours available, was £110, NOW from £45.40, Amazon

MERAKI Women's Duffle Wool Coat, was £70, NOW from £38.42, Amazon

Daily Ritual Balloon Sleeve Jumper, more colours available, was £27, NOW from £9.12, Amazon

Everyone needs a little black dress for the holiday season, and this LBD has a fabulous silhouette and style – and price tag!

RACHEL Rachel Roy 'Harland' Cocktail Dress, was £37.35, NOW £31.72, Amazon

Lockdown loungewear that will keep you cosy

Now that we’re all spending a lot of time at home, we’re also thinking about comfy pieces to wear around the house, whether for a home workout or to relax while watching Netflix. Thankfully we can snap up some great deals on slippers, leggings and more.

Like this must-have piece: an oversized sweatshirt that comes in 39 different colours, prints and slogans from plain to tie dye and beyond? Yes, please! And in fact, we’ll take more than one.

KIDSFORM Oversized Sweatshirt, was £26.99, NOW from £14.99, Amazon

We also love these knit lounge trousers from one of Amazon's fashion lines, find. It's a bargain starting at just around £8 on sale and you can also shop the matching duster cardigan for lounging in style.

find. Soft Knit Lounge Trouser, was £28, NOW from £8.37, Amazon

Okay, so it's not exactly the most FASHIONABLE look, but it is definitely one that is trending for 2020 because of lockdown! Pick up a fleece-lined hoodie sweatshirt blanket at a bargain price for cosy nights (and days) inside.

Caskie Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt Blanket, was £24.99, NOW £15.99, Amazon

Let's not forget those home workouts or runs in the park! Amazon's fashion Black Friday sale also includes leggings, sports bras and more.

AURIQUE Printed Side Panel Leggings, more colours available, was £22.80, NOW from £14.86, Amazon

Here's a cosy pair of slippers for the hard-working Mama Bears out there! The faux-fur lined Dearfoams footwear is in a winter-ready red buffalo check that is great for Christmas.

Dearfoams 'Mama Bear' Slippers, was £23.23, NOW from £19.06, Amazon

Royal inspired looks for less

We're always looking for a little royal inspo, so here are some chic pieces inspired by Kate Middleton's royal style, from her jewellery to her shoes.

Do you love the Duchess of Cambridge's layered disc necklaces? You can snap up a similar look on Amazon at a bargain price.

Elli Necklace was £39.90, NOW £30.69, Amazon

Duchess Kate often wears a puffer coat for more casual (and colder!) official engagements. You can of course find the trendy wardrobe staples in the Amazon early Black Friday sale, like this timeless piece from Amazon Essentials that is foldable and easily packs into the matching drawstring carrying bag that comes with it. It's available in styles from black to leopard print.

Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket, more colours available, was £32.49, NOW £24, Amazon

Kate's winter fashion made headlines when she wore Sorel boots during a visit to Sweden in 2018. The cosy footwear is both cute and functional – and you can get a pair right now at a major discount.

Sorel Rylee Snow Shoe, Deal Price from £48.60, Amazon

For as long as we can remember, Kate has kept nude heels in her wardrobe. The versatile footwear goes with just about everything – and Amazon has them for under a tenner.

Colleter Pointed Toe Patent Pumps, Deal Price From £7.99, Amazon

Top name brand and designer deals you can't resist

If you are in the market for name brands and designer deals in the run-up to Black Friday, Amazon is the place to shop.

A charm bracelet by Thomas Sabo is a great gift for someone else or a nice treat for your own jewellery box!

Thomas Sabo Multicoloured Charm Bracelet was £50.98 NOW £42.95, Amazon

A leather Kate Spade tote can cost hundreds of pounds – but Amazon has one at a fraction of the price...

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Tote, Deal Price £67.73, Amazon

And if you can't resist a sparkling jewellery look, check out the Swarovski deals on Amazon, like this glamorous set of drop earrings in multicoloured crystals.

Swarovski Sunny Hoop Pierced Earrings, Was £89 NOW £71.20, Amazon

If you're looking for some new trainers, these PUMAs come in more than a dozen different styles, have a 4.5-star Amazon rating and are on sale for up to 50% off.

PUMA Vista Trainers, was £49.54 NOW from £24.54, Amazon

