15 best Marks & Spencer Christmas gifts 2020: Be warned, you'll want them all

Christmas shopping for this year isn't quite what we're used to, but we're embracing the new normal with a glass of mulled wine, a Christmas movie, and shopping the shelves of M&S, albeit digitally, with its fabulously festive Christmas shop for 2020.

Thankfully, M&S has your entire crew sorted, including Christmas gifts for your mum, your dad, the kids and the pets to unusual Christmas gifts - we're talking a light-up gin and a cuddly Percy Pig hot water bottle for starters - and over 70 Christmas hampers! And since it's been a year, there's plenty of beauties to choose from to gift yourself too.

Shop best Marks & Spencer Christmas gifts

M&S Christmas gifts for her

Gold flecked bubble bath, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Sparkly bubble bath, need we say more?!

Polka dot jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

Everyone needs a cute Christmas jumper and this polka dot style is a chic little number - even Holly Willoughby loves it!

All Things Gin gift, £30, Marks & Spencer

There's gin, there's chocolate, there's a candle…send this to your bestie and you'll be in her good books for years.

Fleece dressing gown, £28, Marks & Spencer

Say hello to the cosiest dressing gown of them all.

M&S Christmas gifts for him

City t-shirt, £15, Marks & Spencer

A super cool tee will always go down a treat. Choose from London, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff or Manchester.

Port & Stilton Christmas gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

This should keep him occupied on Christmas Day - a goodie bag filled with treats just for him. Let's hope he shares...

Hat and scarf set, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

He'll look WAY more stylish than you on your winter walks with this hat and scarf combo.

M&S Christmas gifts for kids

Fair Isle Christmas onesie, £16, Marks & Spencer

A great gift for their first Christmas, this fair-isle onesie is primed for Christmas Day wear!

Design and draw fashionistas activity kit, £15, Marks & Spencer

Let your mini stylist unleash their creativity with this trendy kit.

Vintage elephant toy, £12, Marks & Spencer

Little ones will adore this vintage-inspired plush toy now and for years to come.

Dinosaur Christmas jumper, £16, Marks & Spencer

It's got candy canes, dinosaurs, baubles - it's possibly the coolest Christmas jumper, ever!

M&S Christmas gifts under £10

Alphabet mug, £5, Marks & Spencer

This is such a great stocking filler, secret Santa stunner or a sweet little something to say thanks to a neighbour.

Percy Pig jigaw puzzle, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Percy Pig fans, unite! Test your patience and your skills with this epic 500-piece jigsaw starring the sweetest pig.

Family quiz night, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

A trivia based family quiz? It's about to get competitive…

Squeaky toy, £3, Marks & Spencer

Don’t forget your dog or cat. They can raise a toast (of sorts) with this hilarious squeaky toy.

