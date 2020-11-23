River Island loungewear: 7 of the best luxe sets to up your WFH game

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loungewear is the new normal these days - and elasticated waistbands are our new BFF during lockdown. Working from home can be tedious in some ways; forever tidying your background for those weekly Zoom meetings, and obviously missing your work wife and your water cooler gossip sessions, but working from home in your chic loungewear is a definite plus. Also, watching a little bit of Loose Women over lunch is a given.

At the beginning of the first lockdown in March, we were all about relaxed clothes and throwing on our summer dresses but now we want our WFH loungewear to be comfy and we want it to be chic and stylish, too. Thankfully River Island got the memo and the loungewear offering is perfect for Winter 2020. From comfy ensembles from the new Intimates range to feathered delights seen on every influencer going.

Oh, and by the way, don't forget to take advantage of the Black Friday deal of 20% off when you spend £75 or more. You just need to add the code: WONDER. You'll also get free delivery. Winning!

Shop our favourite River Island loungewear sets below…

Cream wide-leg trousers, £28, and matching tunic, £28, River Island

This co-ord will look fantastic with slippers, trainers or even a pair of heels when life returns to normal.

Beige embellished joggers, £45, and matching hoodie, £50, River Island

Loungewear with a touch of sparkle? Yes please. We love this gorgeous peach shade.

Cream pearl-embellished joggers, £38, and matching sweatshirt, £38, River Island

Thanks to the pearls being predominantly around the neckline on this jumper, this will look fabulous on your morning Zoom catch ups with your colleagues.

Sequin embellished black joggers, £35, and matching hoodie, £45, River Island

At this time of year, we'd usually be buying a sequin-covered party dress, but for 2020 we're going for a sequin embellished hoodie and matching joggers instead.

Plus grey joggers, £30, and matching hoodie, £34, River Island

The Plus section has the most amazing plush co-ord. This will feel so dreamy on, you'll never want to take it off.

Petite pink joggers, £28, and matching hoodie, £28, River Island

Petite gals will love this bubblegum pink set to brighten up grey mornings.

To take you from desk to your kitchen dance floor

Feather-cuff pyjama shirt, £45, and matching trousers, £45, River Island

If your work's Christmas party calls for something with a bit of va-va-voom, how about this feather-trimmed number from the main collection? Swap your cup of tea for a Prosecco and you're good to go.

