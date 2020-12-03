The Fashion Awards 2020: How to watch this year's star-studded show from home It's the biggest night in any fashionista's calendar...

Calling all fashion fans! It's official, the 2020 Fashion Awards will premier on Thursday evening – and you can watch the show online at 7pm (GMT). Available to watch through fashionawards.com, this year's film features a star-studded lineup with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rosalía on hand to present.

VIDEO: Watch the 2020 Fashion Awards

Reflecting on no doubt one of the most unprecedented years in the industry, this year's Fashion Awards will celebrate the designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have led change within four categories: Community, Creativity, Environment and People.

From those who bravely faced this challenging year with pro-active responses to the global pandemic, showed leadership and creative resilience over the past year, to the ones who stood up against prejudice within the fashion industry, 20 individuals will be spotlighted for their specific contributions.

VIDEO: Take a look back at the 2019 Britain Fashion Awards

Prior to the pandemic, the show is typically held at the Royal Albert Hall in London and last year the Fashion Awards was hosted by award-winning American actress, CEO, and producer Tracee Ellis Ross. Bottega Veneta was named 'Brand of the Year', meanwhile, the 'Outstanding Achievement Award' was presented to Giorgio Armani and the legendary Naomi Campbell was declared 2019's 'Fashion Icon'.

One of The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers also received commendation. Honoured with the 'Trailblazer Award,' Sarah Burton – who famously created Kate's wedding dress in 2011 – was celebrated for her work at British fashion brand, Alexander McQueen.

