Holly Willoughby’s go-to label Ganni is now selling loungewear – and we want it all

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits are our constant style inspiration, but Holly Willoughby and her off-duty looks are just as dreamy – and we bet it won’t be long before she’s spotted sporting Ganni’s loungewear collection; this is lockdown loungewear you'll want to be seen in.

Holly - along with fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes - is a big fan of Ganni, having worn it for presenting stints on the daytime ITV show and I’m A Celebrity. The brand is adored by influencers too, who love it’s cool-girl, relaxed style; it’s also the brand that bought us big, statement collars and renewed our love affair with leopard. Looks like it’s reigniting our love of loungewear too with its hoodies, tees, tracksuits and sweatshirts.

SHOP: The best knitted dresses that are chic - but cosy enough to WFH in

We ADORED Holly's gingham Ganni dress

And since loungewear is all we’re craving right now, it’s about time ours was given a makeover with these stylish pieces that are spot on for socially distanced walks, binging box sets in or even the odd cheeky Zoom call.

Shop best Ganni loungewear

Smiley sweatshirt, £145, Ganni

This design is a Ganni staple and if it doesn’t beat those winter blues, we don’t know what will.

Recycled wool knit hat, £65, Ganni

SHOP NOW

These cosy beanies come in a variety of colours and will be your hair's saviour to hide your roots with. Pop on for your daily walks to beat the January chill.

MORE: 59 gift ideas to cheer up loved ones in isolation

Kitten sweatshirt, £145, Ganni

Holly would love this kitsch kitten sweatshirt!

Sweatshirt, £145, Ganni

SHOP NOW

Luxe loungewear makes us feel like we’ve made an effort, and how cool is this design?

Joggers, £155, Oversized hoodie, £165, Ganni

Or you can always go for matching brights – this set also comes in a stone and green colourway.

READ: Holly Willoughby channels Princess Diana in her sweet sweater

Sweatshirt, £145, Ganni

If in doubt, reach for an oversized sweatshirt, whether it’s for a dog walk or a duvet day; this one comes in black, white, grey and pink. Add a statement collared shirt underneath for the Ganni look.

Scrunchie, £20, Ganni

Complete your loungewear look with the grand dame of scrunchies - these are all over Instagram! Ganni's hair ties come in a range of patterns, including this jacquard leopard print, polka dot and floral.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.