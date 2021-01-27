﻿
10 cute colourful cardigans to wear right now instead of a lockdown hoodie

Step away from the hoodie drawer - let's try something else… 

Leanne Bayley

I get it, I'm wearing loungewear on repeat as well. I love a slouchy hoodie as much as the next quarantina - they're great - but I feel like my lockdown wardrobe needs a refresh. Don't worry, I'm not suggesting anything you might have to iron, but how about a cute colourful cardigan? The high street is packed with them and they'll hopefully put a spring in your step but still keep you warm. 

other-stories-blue-cardigan

Bee button cardigan, £69, & Other Stories

lilac-cardigan

Lilac cardigan, £19.99, H&M

asos-yellow-cardigan

Yellow ASOS Design cardigan, £28, ASOS

marks-spencer-cardigan

Pure cashmere cardigan, £109, Marks & Spencer 

river-island-checked-cardigan

Blue dogtooth cardigan, £45, River Island 

olivia-rubin-cardigan

Olivia Rubin checked cardigan, £250, Selfridges 

mango-blue-cardigan

Blue cardigan, £49.99, Mango  

boden-striped-cardigan

Striped cardigan, £198, Boden

reiss-blue-cardigan

Wool cardigan, £155, Reiss 

nasty-gal-cardigan

Cropped cardigan, £22.50, Nasty Gal 

