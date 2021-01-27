10 cute colourful cardigans to wear right now instead of a lockdown hoodie

I get it, I'm wearing loungewear on repeat as well. I love a slouchy hoodie as much as the next quarantina - they're great - but I feel like my lockdown wardrobe needs a refresh. Don't worry, I'm not suggesting anything you might have to iron, but how about a cute colourful cardigan? The high street is packed with them and they'll hopefully put a spring in your step but still keep you warm.

Bee button cardigan, £69, & Other Stories

Lilac cardigan, £19.99, H&M

Yellow ASOS Design cardigan, £28, ASOS

Pure cashmere cardigan, £109, Marks & Spencer

Blue dogtooth cardigan, £45, River Island

Olivia Rubin checked cardigan, £250, Selfridges

Blue cardigan, £49.99, Mango

Striped cardigan, £198, Boden

Wool cardigan, £155, Reiss

Cropped cardigan, £22.50, Nasty Gal

