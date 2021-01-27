10 cute colourful cardigans to wear right now instead of a lockdown hoodie

Leanne Bayley
Looking for a cute stylish cardigan to wear for a spring update to your lockdown wardrobe? Shop the best pastel coloured, striped, cute cardigans to wear every day. From pink to yellow, pastel blue, shop the best...
I get it, I'm wearing loungewear on repeat as well. I love a slouchy hoodie as much as the next quarantina - they're great - but I feel like my lockdown wardrobe needs a refresh. Don't worry, I'm not suggesting anything you might have to iron, but how about a cute colourful cardigan? The high street is packed with them and they'll hopefully put a spring in your step but still keep you warm.
Bee button cardigan, £69, & Other Stories
Lilac cardigan, £19.99, H&M
Yellow ASOS Design cardigan, £28, ASOS
Pure cashmere cardigan, £109, Marks & Spencer
Blue dogtooth cardigan, £45, River Island
Olivia Rubin checked cardigan, £250, Selfridges
Blue cardigan, £49.99, Mango
Striped cardigan, £198, Boden
Wool cardigan, £155, Reiss
Cropped cardigan, £22.50, Nasty Gal
