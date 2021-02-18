9 special Mother's Day gifts from The White Company your mum will LOVE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Finding the perfect gift for Mother’s Day can be tricky, and this year more than ever it’s time to show your mum just how much she means to you with the most thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts for 2021. The one place that’s got something for every mum? The White Company.

From luxurious cashmere to the most deliciously scented candles, The White Company’s Mother’s Day gifts are sure to get you into her good books this Mothering Sunday. Here's our pick of the best Mother's Day presents she's going to adore:

Textured ceramic electronic diffuser, £75, The White Company

Electronic diffusers are a big home trend this year, and this is a super stylish version that will easily slot into any interiors style. Gift your mum the Spa Retreat fragrance oil with it and she’ll think she’s at a spa, trust us.

Cotton blossom floral pyjamas, £80, The White Company

We love a gorgeous pair of pyjamas as much as the next person, and your mum will adore these. The stylish floral print is so gorgeous she’ll want to wear them out!

Halden gin glasses, £30 for set of 2, The White Company

If gin is her drink, these contemporary crystal gin glasses will be just right for her favourite tipple. We love the chunky base and modern design.

Seychelles large botanical candle, £38, The White Company

The White Company’s Seychelles scent is a bestseller for a reason – it’s spot on for spring, with green jasmine, orange and coconut for a breezy and beautiful fragrance.

Sterling silver kiss earrings and bracelet, £60, The White Company

Jewellery is ALWAYS a good idea, and your mum is going to love this dainty but stylish set. Designed by The White Company’s founder Chrissie Rucker OBE, £20 from each sale will go to the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign for women supporting women.

Car scent diffuser, £15, The White Company

If your mum is a big fan of fragrance, this is a great novelty gift that she'll actually love. This aluminium car-scenting stick cleverly clips onto an air vent in the car, so she can enjoy her favourite scents on the go. Genius!

Kubu breakfast in bed tray, £100, The White Company

Breakfast in bed is a right for your mum on Mother’s Day, and this chic breakfast in bed tray is calling out for coffee and croissants.

The mini diffuser collection, £40, The White Company

With four scents included in this mini diffuser collection, there’s a fragrance to suit every room and every mood.

Cashmere robe, £229, The White Company

Since it’s unlikely your mum would ever treat herself to a cashmere dressing gown, earn some serious brownie points with The White Company’s deliciously luxurious robe. Available in soft grey, it’s bound to be a winner if you're stuck for what to get your mum.

