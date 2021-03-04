Shop the shoot: Get Vick Hope's dreamy spring looks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the warmer weather finally here, HELLO! Fashion’s newest cover star Vick Hope is giving us all the spring fashion inspiration we need with the best new in pieces from Kate Spade.

From a jaunty anchor-knit sweater to the most gorgeous spring floral dress, shop Vick Hope’s HELLO! Fashion Monthly shoot here:

Anchor sweater, £250, Kate Spade

With a jacquard anchor design, this sweater is the wear anywhere knit you need for spring.

Pointelle knit, £295, Kate Spade

Team Kate Spade's cute pointelle knit sweater with high-waisted trousers or go full-on co-ordinated with the matching knit skirt.

Sailor trousers, £195, Kate Spade

The high-waist of these jeans are universally flattering while the gold buttons add interest.

Little gem ear crawlers, £45, Kate Spade

Pearls and gems make for the most beautiful of combinations with these ear crawlers, an on-trend alternative to studs.

Floral dress, £195, Kate Spade

This bell-sleeve dress has the springiest floral print and the longer sleeve will keep you warm on colder days.

Dainty bloom dress, £450, Kate Spade

Made from embroidered floral voile organza and finished with ruffles, this is THE dress you'll want to wear to garden parties, picnics in the park and all summer long.

Tweed dress, £295, Kate Spade

The braid detailing puts a nautical spin on this classic tweed dress.

Mini prong studs, £30, Kate Spade

If it's a classic pair of pearl studs your jewellery box is missing, these are spot on.

Cardigan, £295, Kate Spade

Kate Spade's bloom cardigan is the sweetest of designs, with dainty floral applique.

Ring, £85, Kate Spade

Finish of your florals with a mini flower ring.

Bangle, £55, Kate Spade

Wear this alone or layer up with bangles, chain bracelets and a statement watch.

WATCH: Behind the scenes on Vick Hope's stunning cover shoot

The full shoot and interview appears in the April/May issue of Hello! Fashion, out now.

