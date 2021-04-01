﻿
picnic-outfits

10 picnic-ready outfits: From M&S dresses to ASOS jumpsuits & MORE

Make your lockdown exit the most stylish event of the year

Carla Challis

There’s much debate over the best picnic spot in the UK, but ours? Our gardens. Since lockdown restrictions lifted on Monday, allowing up to six of your friends in your very own garden (or two households), garden picnics are the hot ticket. If you don’t have a garden, it’s all about grabbing some cans of wine, a blanket and some high-quality snacks and hitting the local park for a picnic with your mates.

Picnic blanket and bouji picnic basket aside, make your entrance count with the most stylish picnic outfit. We’re talking cool but practical jumpsuits, floaty floral dresses and short co-ords (all paired with cardigans, denim jackets or let's be honest, puffa coats until the warm weather hits again!) – here’s our edit of the best from the high street.

green-dress

Linen midi dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer 

M&S’ summer dresses are legendary and this delicious green linen midi is perfect picnic attire – grass stains won’t show up, win!

UO-dress

Damson Madder floral dress, £95, Urban Outfitters 

This Damson Madder dress has everything we want in a picnic dress – bows, florals and puffy sleeves.

mango-jumpsuit

Denim jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Practically speaking, a jumpsuit is picnic attire perfection – we love this denim jumpsuit to see us through the season.

gap-dress

Gauze dress, from £58.86, Gap 

This joyously bright Gap gauze dress in the sunniest shade deserves a place in your wardrobe, front and centre. Layer over a long tee now and denim jacket until it's warmer.

asos-cord

Skinnydip shirt, £8.05 and matching shorts, £6.80, ASOS

Go tropical in surburbia - we adore the fun print of this Skinnydip co-ord! 

RI-dress

White mesh midi dress, £65, River Island 

There’s nothing fresher than a crisp white dress and we’re saying to hell with the rose stains and daring to wear white.

Other-dress

Puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

This midi dress is all bright and breezy florals, and we’re so here for it.

newlook-dress

Smock fit dress, £19.49, New Look 

New Look’s smock fit dress is the style we all need one those days of over-indulgence – there’s plenty of room for you to fill up on picnic food till your heart’s content.

em-shi-dress

Em & Shi dress, £177, Wolf & Badger 

How gorgeous is this dress? Definitely one for all occasions, from casual park picnics to swanky outdoor parties.

ASOS-jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, £35, ASOS

We love the flowing design of this ASOS jumpsuit, that'll work as well with trainers as it will sandals.

