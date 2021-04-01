10 picnic-ready outfits: From M&S dresses to ASOS jumpsuits & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s much debate over the best picnic spot in the UK, but ours? Our gardens. Since lockdown restrictions lifted on Monday, allowing up to six of your friends in your very own garden (or two households), garden picnics are the hot ticket. If you don’t have a garden, it’s all about grabbing some cans of wine, a blanket and some high-quality snacks and hitting the local park for a picnic with your mates.

Picnic blanket and bouji picnic basket aside, make your entrance count with the most stylish picnic outfit. We’re talking cool but practical jumpsuits, floaty floral dresses and short co-ords (all paired with cardigans, denim jackets or let's be honest, puffa coats until the warm weather hits again!) – here’s our edit of the best from the high street.

READ: The best outdoor rugs for your garden picnics

Linen midi dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S’ summer dresses are legendary and this delicious green linen midi is perfect picnic attire – grass stains won’t show up, win!

Damson Madder floral dress, £95, Urban Outfitters

This Damson Madder dress has everything we want in a picnic dress – bows, florals and puffy sleeves.

Denim jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Practically speaking, a jumpsuit is picnic attire perfection – we love this denim jumpsuit to see us through the season.

Gauze dress, from £58.86, Gap

This joyously bright Gap gauze dress in the sunniest shade deserves a place in your wardrobe, front and centre. Layer over a long tee now and denim jacket until it's warmer.

Skinnydip shirt, £8.05 and matching shorts, £6.80, ASOS

Go tropical in surburbia - we adore the fun print of this Skinnydip co-ord!

White mesh midi dress, £65, River Island

There’s nothing fresher than a crisp white dress and we’re saying to hell with the rose stains and daring to wear white.

Puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

This midi dress is all bright and breezy florals, and we’re so here for it.

Smock fit dress, £19.49, New Look

New Look’s smock fit dress is the style we all need one those days of over-indulgence – there’s plenty of room for you to fill up on picnic food till your heart’s content.

Em & Shi dress, £177, Wolf & Badger

How gorgeous is this dress? Definitely one for all occasions, from casual park picnics to swanky outdoor parties.

Jumpsuit, £35, ASOS

We love the flowing design of this ASOS jumpsuit, that'll work as well with trainers as it will sandals.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.