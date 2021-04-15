Meghan Markle's favourite candle brand just launched a new collection she'll love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In Finding Freedom, the tell-all book written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it reveals how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day was scented by luxury fragrance brand diptyque, with diffusers from the French perfumer being dotted around St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where the pair tied the knot. It’s understood they chose the Baies scent for the special day.

It's no secret that diptyque is a known favourite of Meghan's and on her now-defunct Instagram page, she once shared a snapshot of her side table and the photo featured her favourite flower, the peony, and a diptyque Figuier candle.

So with this in mind, we're 100% confident Meghan will be making a purchase on the new City Collection candle range which dropped this week. Meghan's a huge lover of travel, let's not forget.

If she's feeling at all nostalgic of her time in the UK, or if she wants Prince Harry to have a reminder of home, she could pick up the London scented candle. According to the website, the scent of the London candle takes you to the heart of the Columbia Road flower market. Its unique notes of heliotrope, lilac, juniper and hyacinth are warmed with a touch of spice.

London candle, £58, diptyque

Meghan might want to pay homage to her new home in LA with the 'Beverly Hills' candle. In Meghan's virtual appearances we have spotted her favourite candle in the background of her new Montecito home.

The website states that the Beverly Hills candle embodies the city's palm trees and lush gardens in the shade of which bloom enticing bouquets of white flowers, mingled with mint and lemon to create a radiant accord.

Beverly Hills candle, £58, diptyque

Meghan is a fan of Paris and will no doubt have that on her must-visit list once travel restrictions lift and once she settles into motherhood. On her former website The Tig she once wrote a travel article about her favourite Parisian hotspots, revealing her favourite restaurant is Chez Paul.

If she's wanting to be transported back to the streets of Paris, perhaps she'll be adding the 'Paris candle' to her cart. The scent has a mysterious chypre accord accentuated with a hint of lavender - gorgeous!

Paris candle, £58, diptyque

The exclusive collection of City Candles takes you on a journey across the world, transporting you from New York to Tokyo via Paris.

