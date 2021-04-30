﻿
Best-jumpsuits

11 best super casual jumpsuits & playsuits to lounge in all summer long

Because you can never have too much loungewear

Hollie Brotherton

While we may be easing out of lockdown, we're still spending a lot of time lounging around at home. You might already have lots of loungewear sets, but what about adding a jumpsuit or a playsuit to your collection? They're so easy to throw on, and with many of these styles it would be totally acceptable to add a pair of trainers or slip-on sandals and leave the house. Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without one.

Here are 11 super comfy jumpsuits and playsuits we've found available online...

Best casual jumpsuits and playsuits

Free-People-romper

Sierra Romper, £228, Free People

Tie-dye is big right now, and we love this slouchy playsuit for lazy summer days.

spring-asos-playsuit

ASOS Design Loungewear Playsuit, was £25 now £17.50, ASOS

Made from sweatshirt material, this comfy playsuit is effortlessly cool - and it's on sale right now.

Net-a-porter-loungesuit

Ninety Percent Organic Cotton-Jersey Jumpsuit, £120, Net-A-Porter

This pink cotton-jersey jumpsuit looks as cute as it is comfortable. It's also ethically and sustainably produced.

Pretty-Lavish

Pretty Lavish Claudia Jumpsuit, £45, ASOS

Not just seriously comfortable, you could definitely get away with wearing this jumpsuit to outdoor drinks, too.

Urban-Outfitters-romper

Out From Under Tina Playsuit, £38, Urban Outfitters

Loungewear doesn't have to be lacklustre, embrace bright colours with this soft-knitted fluro playsuit from Urban Outfitters.

Anthropology-jumpsuit

Jamming Jumpsuit, £98, Anthropologie

Designed to be worn for your next yoga flow, this jumpsuit could also be thrown on to go out and grab a coffee.

Sweaty-betty-jumpsuit

Take It Easy Jumpsuit, £100, Sweaty Betty

Featuring a drawstring waist and flared leg, the cut of this cropped jumpsuit is perfect for summer. It's such good quality, it'll last you season after season.

asos-grey-lounge

Style Cheat Soft Wrap Lounge Jumpsuit, £38, ASOS

Everyone needs a classic grey jumpsuit in their collection. This one by Style Cheat is super soft and slim fitting.

Free-People-Romper

Picnic Sweater Romper, £88, Free People

We'll definitely be wearing this to the park with sandals this summer. It comes in a whole range of colours, from neutrals to turquoise to coral.

Revolve-romper

Lovers + Friends Terry Romper, £122, Revolve

This Lovers + Friends playsuit is fleece-lined to keep you cosy on summer nights. It even has back pockets to get irrationally excited about.

Reiss-jumpsuit

Casual Straight Leg Jumpsuit, £225, Reiss

Made from super-luxe fabric, just add trainers and a blazer to this sportswear-inspired jumpsuit for an outfit that's office-appropriate.

