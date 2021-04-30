11 best super casual jumpsuits & playsuits to lounge in all summer long

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

While we may be easing out of lockdown, we're still spending a lot of time lounging around at home. You might already have lots of loungewear sets, but what about adding a jumpsuit or a playsuit to your collection? They're so easy to throw on, and with many of these styles it would be totally acceptable to add a pair of trainers or slip-on sandals and leave the house. Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without one.

Here are 11 super comfy jumpsuits and playsuits we've found available online...

Best casual jumpsuits and playsuits

Sierra Romper, £228, Free People

Tie-dye is big right now, and we love this slouchy playsuit for lazy summer days.

ASOS Design Loungewear Playsuit, was £25 now £17.50, ASOS

Made from sweatshirt material, this comfy playsuit is effortlessly cool - and it's on sale right now.

Ninety Percent Organic Cotton-Jersey Jumpsuit, £120, Net-A-Porter

This pink cotton-jersey jumpsuit looks as cute as it is comfortable. It's also ethically and sustainably produced.

Pretty Lavish Claudia Jumpsuit, £45, ASOS

Not just seriously comfortable, you could definitely get away with wearing this jumpsuit to outdoor drinks, too.

Out From Under Tina Playsuit, £38, Urban Outfitters

Loungewear doesn't have to be lacklustre, embrace bright colours with this soft-knitted fluro playsuit from Urban Outfitters.

Jamming Jumpsuit, £98, Anthropologie

Designed to be worn for your next yoga flow, this jumpsuit could also be thrown on to go out and grab a coffee.

Take It Easy Jumpsuit, £100, Sweaty Betty

Featuring a drawstring waist and flared leg, the cut of this cropped jumpsuit is perfect for summer. It's such good quality, it'll last you season after season.

Style Cheat Soft Wrap Lounge Jumpsuit, £38, ASOS

Everyone needs a classic grey jumpsuit in their collection. This one by Style Cheat is super soft and slim fitting.

Picnic Sweater Romper, £88, Free People

We'll definitely be wearing this to the park with sandals this summer. It comes in a whole range of colours, from neutrals to turquoise to coral.

Lovers + Friends Terry Romper, £122, Revolve

This Lovers + Friends playsuit is fleece-lined to keep you cosy on summer nights. It even has back pockets to get irrationally excited about.

Casual Straight Leg Jumpsuit, £225, Reiss

Made from super-luxe fabric, just add trainers and a blazer to this sportswear-inspired jumpsuit for an outfit that's office-appropriate.

