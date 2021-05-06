11 of the best rash swimsuits to channel Adele this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After spotting Adele wearing a brightly printed long-sleeved swimsuit in an Instagram post celebrating her 33rd birthday, it's fair to say we needed one immediately.

Long-sleeved swimsuits are a trend-forward take on rash guards, which originated in Australia in the 70s. Also known as rash vests or 'rashies', they were first designed to be worn by surfers but are now a popular alternative to a bikini if you want to show a little less skin on the beach or by the pool. Many feature Ultraviolet Protection which is ideal if you tend to burn easily in the sun, plus they'll keep you warmer when the temperature drops.

Adele wore hers with black sunglasses, gold hoops and a huge smile

A staycation staple for summer 2021, we've found all of the best rash vests and long-sleeved swimsuits available to buy online right now.

Emma Printed Swimsuit, £155, Anthropolgie

We're obsessed with the colourful print of this Anthropologie swimsuit. It's made from stretchy, chlorine and sun cream-resistant fabric with UBF 50 protection.

Tilos Short Sleeve Rash Vest, £45, Boden

With its sporty high neckline, short sleeves and fitted cut, this rash vest from Boden is so stylish. It comes in multiple different colourways with matching shorts available.

Harper Surf Suit, £140, Free People

For a bright print to rival Adele's, we love this surf suit by Free People. Featuring heavy fabric for compression and protection, it also has a scooped neck and high leg for a flattering fit.

Rip Curl Leilani Tropical Print Swimsuit, £80, ASOS

We can't make it to the tropics right now, so we'll happily make do with this gorgeous print. Aussie brand Rip Curl knows a thing or two about how to design swimwear and this is as functional as it is on-trend.

Cover Stretch Recycled Rash Guard, £80, Net-A-Porter

You can't go wrong with a sleek black style and Cover has created just that. Part of Net-A-Porter's sustainable edit, it's made from recycled stretchy nylon fabric and is totally opaque.

Psychadellic Rash Guard, £32, Urban Outfitters

Featuring a panelled design and psychedelic print, you'll be the envy of the whole beach in this rash guard from Urban Outfitters.

Duskii Gigi Long-Sleeved Swimsuit, was £157 now £94, Farfetch

Pair this nautical long-sleeved swimsuit with a straw hat for true Riviera style. Fully lined with a neck to navel zip, it's a dream for your next holiday, and it's on sale.

Costa Rica One-Piece, £88, Free People

This boho swimsuit in sunny colours features an open back, so while your arms are covered you can still show a little skin. Wear it with big beachy hair - surfboard optional.

Tie-Dye Rash Vest, £35, The White Stuff

Tap into this season's tie-dye trend with The White Stuff's rash vest. It's quick-drying, soft, stretchy and lightweight.

Coral Surf Long Sleeve Rash Guard, £95, Sweaty Betty

Considering an outdoor swim in the British weather? With five-star reviews across the board, Sweaty Betty's durable, chlorine-resistant rash guard is a fail-safe and stand out option.

Long Sleeve Zipped Rash Vest, £37, Roxy

Promising high UV protection and ultimate comfort, Roxy's rash vest is perfect to wear if you actually want to get down to some water sports.

