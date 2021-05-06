﻿
padded-vests

18 stylish spring gilets to wear for chilly al fresco pub garden visits

Forget florals for spring, you need a gilet for spring - because yes, they are groundbreaking....

Carla Challis

Pack your puffer coat away because its lightweight sister, the gilet, is here for summer! Ideal for layering up in on those al fresco dining dates, rose in the park with the girls or pub garden parties, these versatile little numbers - known as vests, too - are set to be one of spring and summer’s most hard-working pieces.

Kate Middleton loves a luxury quilted gilet for outdoor play dates, while Trinny Woodall is such a fan of Uniqlo’s gilet that she has it in almost every colour. Layering over jeans and trousers is a given, but we’re into the aesthetic of gilets over dresses and with Bermuda denim shorts, too.

uniqlo-gilet

Ultra-light down vest, £39.90, Uniqlo

If you’ve never considered adding a gilet to your wardrobe, let us convince you with our edit of the best – and most stylish - gilets, from quilted vests to shearling gilets and maxi-length too…

Best padded gilets

joules-john

Hobbs quilted gilet, £103.20, John Lewis

A classic navy gilet that will off-set classic blue jeans to a tee, Hobbs’ quilted gilet is a classic version.

mands-gilet

Feather & down puffa gilet, £35, Marks & Spencer

For something in a springier shade, M&S’ feather and down puffa gilet is sumptuous coffee colour and snuggly as heck.

arket-gilet

Quilted vest, £89, Arket

We adore the round neckline on Arket’s padded vest, a fashionable twist on the traditional gilet.

check-gilet

Gingham gilet, £90, isawitfirst.com

Best lightweight gilets

hm-gilet

Tweed gilet, £39.99, H&M

Layer H&M’s tweed gilet over a white tee and white denim for a deliciously tonal look.

mango-gilet

Floral quilted vest, £59.99, Mango

Floral quilted gilets are definitely having a moment – style Mango’s quilted vest over double denim to break it up.

FP-gilet

Ramble On vest, £89.95, Free People

And Free People’s vest is a combo of fleece, quilted and floral for the ultimate gilet hybrid. It's got it all going on!

Best long gilets

JDY-gilet

JDY long gilet, £30, ASOS

JDY’s longer-length gilet is just the thing for layering over denim shorts come summer.

PLT_puffa

Longline padded gilet, £45, Pretty Little Thing

Available in grey or khaki, PLT’s gilet is long, cosy and cool.

landsend-puff

Long hooded down gilet, £60, Lands' End

 Lands’ End’s millennial pink gilet with a water-resistant outer is the best way to add some colour to your al fresco outfits.

Best faux fur gilets 

UO-shearling

Faux shearling gilet, £30, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitter’s sheepskin style gilet is giving us all the retro feels; layer over a 70s style maxi dress for Almost Famous vibes. Plus, it’s in the sale for £30.

only-shearing

Only teddy gilet, £21, ASOS

The teddy texture is going nowhere, even for summer – wrap up in this teddy gilet. 

hobbs-gilet

Hobbs faux fur gilet, £88, John Lewis

Available in sizes XS to large, add a touch of luxury to your pub garden look with Hobbs’ faux fur gilet, in the most delicious toffee shade. 

whistles-gilet

Faur fur gilet, £149, Whistles

Or for a black version, head to Whistles.

Best fleece gilets

boohoo-gilet

Zip-through fleece gilet, £15, Boohoo

A fleece gilet doesn’t have to mean sporty – Boohoo’s relaxed version will work a treat over your summer garb. 

north-face-fleece

The North Face Cragmont fleece gilet, £100, Matches Fashion

This North Fleece gilet is all over Instagram, and proves fleece can be stylish too.

 

