H&M’s new slip-on sandals are a modern take on the £500 Hermès slides

The Hermès Oran sandals are iconic - just ask Sarah from We Are Twinset who looks gorgeous in her trusty pair. Created in 1997, they've remained a mainstay on the fashion circuit ever since and are arguably as timeless as the Birkin handbag.

The simple design features one strap in the Hermès 'H' and they come in multiple colours, from classics like tan and black to the more daring pink or silver. The flat, slip-on style is so versatile it could be worn with almost anything in your wardrobe, but the damage? One pair will set you back £510.

The original Hermès Oran Sandals are available to buy in store

Luckily, if you can't justify that, the high street is full of lookalikes for a fraction of the price. The latest is this new pair of real leather H&M slides for just £34.99.

Leather Slides, £34.99, H&M

The sleek slip-on sandals have a braided foot strap with distinctive stitching and look like they're worth far more than their price tag. With 100% leather linings and insoles, just like the Hermès Oran they should wear well and see you through season after season.

Dune Loupe Leather Sandals, £85, Selfridges

For another very similar but slightly more expensive pair, try the bestselling Dune Loupe Slider Sandals. The sell-out style comes in several different colourways and costs £85. Made from real leather and with a lightly padded sole, they're super comfortable and long-wearing.

Cut Work Detail Sliders, £14.40, Boohoo

Looking for something even more budget-friendly? Boohoo has this pair of sleek tan sliders for just £14.40. So you can get the look loved by every It girl on Instagram for much less.

